EditorsNote: Resending per client’s request

Tate’s 206 rushing yards help Arizona rout Oregon State

Quarterback Khalil Tate rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns to lead Arizona to a record-setting victory over Oregon State 49-28 on Saturday night at Tucson, Ariz.

Tate has rushed for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns in eight games. It’s the third time this season he has rushed for more than 200 yards. He had a 71-yard touchdown run, making it five runs of more than 70 yards this season.

The Wildcats (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) rushed for seven touchdowns and finished with a school-record 534 rushing yards among its total of 602.

Tate was replaced in the fourth quarter with Arizona leading 42-21 by former starter Brandon Dawkins, who also ran for a touchdown.

Arizona scored on its first possession, going 75 yards on 11 plays. Tate rushed for 42 yards and passed for 23 yards on the possession as Arizona jumped out early and poured it on throughout the first half.

The Wildcats, who lead the Pac-12 in scoring at 43.9 points per game, didn’t punt until late in the third quarter.

The Beavers (1-9, 0-7) couldn’t muster much in the opening half, getting only 51 yards in total offense. They finished with 360 yards in total offense.

After scoring first, Arizona scored two possessions later on a Zach Green 4-yard run to take a 14-0 lead.

Arizona scored twice more in the second quarter, once on a Tate 19-yard touchdown where he broke loose from three defenders to score. Wide receiver Tony Ellison scored on an end-around run that went for 27 yards.

The Wildcats moved in front 42-14 when Green scored his second touchdown of the night on a 3-yard run.