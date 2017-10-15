Arizona runs over UCLA in 47-30 win

Arizona sophomore quarterback Khalil Tate rushed for 230 yards and had a hand in three touchdowns for Arizona in its 47-30 win over UCLA on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz.

The win helped Arizona (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) snap a five-game losing streak to UCLA (3-3, 1-2). The Wildcats have won two straight games for the first time this season.

Tate, coming off national player of the year awards after rushing for an FBS-record 327 yards last week, proved to be unstoppable again, using his sometimes quick/fast and power running styles. He rushed for two touchdowns and threw for one.

For a game that was expected to be a high-scoring one, it didn’t disappoint.

Arizona, which went into the game fourth nationally in rushing yards (319.4), ran for 457 yards in the win. The Wildcats finished with 605 yards in total offense.

Arizona jumped out to a 10-0 lead early, scoring on a 45-yard Tate run just 74 seconds in. Josh Pollack kicked a 36-yard field goal to make it 10-0.

UCLA’s Jalen Starks scored on a 1-yard run to make it 10-7 before Arizona running back Nick Wilson scored on a 1-yard run to help restore the lead to 10 at 17-7 after one quarter.

Arizona’s Jace Whitaker followed with one of his two interceptions, scoring on 45-yard return of a Josh Rosen pass to make it 24-7 midway through the second quarter.

Just when UCLA appeared to be making a game of it after a touchdown and a two-point conversion to pull within 33-22, Tate broke off a 71-yard touchdown run to make it 40-22.

UCLA scored on a quick six-play, two-minute drive to close to 40-30 after a two-point conversion. But every time UCLA scored, Arizona had an answer whether it was offensively or defensively.

It didn’t help that Rosen had an average night, hitting on 20 of 34 passes for 219 yards. He had three interceptions. He wasn’t helped as his receivers dropped at least five catchable passes.