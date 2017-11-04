Preview: Colorado at Arizona State

Looking for its third win over a top-25 opponentin five games, Arizona State hit a sizable speed-bump last week in falling tovisiting USC 48-17. Now the Sun Devils will try to regroup when they hostColorado on Saturday night to cap their annual Salute to Service week.

Arizona State entered the USC game with threewins in its previous four outings, beating Oregon (37-35), defending Pac-12-championWashington (13-7) and Utah (30-10), but was gashed by the Trojans for 607 totalyards, including 341 on the ground. “I feel good about our team, I feel goodabout the young men, the character on our team and the discipline that we have,”Sun Devils coach Todd Graham said at his weekly Monday news conference. “Wejust have to push restart and go to the next week.” Colorado, meanwhile,entered last weekend having dropped four of its previous five but reboundedwith one of its best all-around games of the season in thrashing visitingCalifornia 44-28 and now is seeking to maintain the momentum with only threeregular-season contests remaining. “We don’t have that many games left – only threeguaranteed, and we want to help our seniors get to that bowl game,” Buffaloeslinebacker Rick Gamboa said at the team’s weekly news conference Tuesday. “Thatsense of urgency is increasing more and more as we get closer to Saturday.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: ArizonaState -4.5

ABOUT COLORADO (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12): A week aftergetting benched in a 28-0 loss at Washington State, sophomore quarterbackSteven Montez bounced back with his best outing of the season, throwing for 347yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 17 yards and another score againstCal. Montez also continues to get plenty of help from running back PhillipLindsay, the conference’s third-leading rusher (139.3 yards per game), who amassed184 total yards and has rushed for at least 161 yards in three of his last fouroutings. Gamboa (7.2 tackles) and fellow linebacker Drew Lewis (7.4) lead aColorado defense which is surrendering the fifth-fewest points in theconference at 25 per game.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (4-4, 3-2): Quarterback MannyWilkins threw for 259 yards and a TD and added another score on the groundagainst USC and ranks sixth in the conference in total offense with 268.4 yardsper outing. The Sun Devils, though, were missing second-leading rusher KalenBallage (54.0 yards) who sat out with a virus but should be able to returnSaturday to resume his potent 1-2 punch with fellow senior Demario Richard(54.1 rushing yards). Linebacker Christian Sam continues to pace the Pac-12 intackles (10.4) and is one of the few bright spots on a defense which issurrendering the third-most points (30.9) and rushing yards (186.9) in theconference.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona State has won seven of eight all-timeagainst Colorado, but the Buffaloes broke through last season with a 40-16 rompin Boulder.

2. Montez ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in passingefficiency (144.6) and has gone 134 pass attempts without throwing aninterception.

3. Sun Devils sophomore WR N’Keal Harry rankssecond in the Pac-12 with 89.1 receiving yards per game.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 32, Colorado 29