Arizona State handles Colorado

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Demario Richard rushed for a career-high 189 yards and a touchdown and Manny Wilkins accounted for 297 yards total offense and three touchdowns in Arizona State’s 41-30 Pac-12 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium.

Freshman Eno Benjamin scored his first career touchdown on a 19-yard run with 5:33 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Arizona State a 34-30 lead, and Wilkins capped an 85-yard drive on the next possession with a 1-yard run with 46 seconds remaining.

The Sun Devils (5-4, 4-2) rushed for 381 yards and had 583 yards total offense while overcoming a 27-17 deficit with five minutes remaining in the third quarter to remain in contention in the Pac-12 South despite loss to USC last week.

Wilkins completed 18 of 34 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 95 yards in Arizona State’s 600th victory.

Steven Montez completed 23 of-41 passes for 345 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Colorado (5-5, 2-5), which had won two of its previous three. Montez also rushed for 41 yards.

Phillip Lindsay rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns and Shay Fields had six receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown. Lindsay had rushed for 725 yards in his precious four games, including 161 against California last week.

Montez’s 54-yard touchdown pass to Shay Fields gave Colorado a 27-17 lead with 4:55 remaining in the third quarter.

Brandon Ruiz made his second field goal on the Sun Devils’ next possession to make it 27-20.

Richard tied the score at 27 on a 5-yard run with 8:38 remaining after Khaylan Thomas blocked a punt on Colorado’s next possession, enabling the Sun Devils to take over at the Buffaloes’ 40-yard line.

Lindsay scored on a 6-yard run on the 10th play of the second quarter for a 10-0 lead, a drive that began after Arizona State missed a 45-yard field goal attempt.

Wilkins completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to N‘Keal Harry with 5:38 left in the first half to cut the deficit to 10-7.

Lindsey scored his second touchdown on a 1-yard run with 1:07 left in the half for a 17-7 lead before Wilkins’ 25-yard pass to Kyle Williams made it 17-14 with sevens seconds left in the half.