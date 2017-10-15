Arizona State stuns No. 5 Washington

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The last time Arizona State beat a team ranked in the top five, Pat Tillman led the team to a shutout of No. 1 Nebraska and the Sun Devils were on their way to a Rose Bowl.

This year, Arizona State is a .500 team and a long shot for Pasadena, but its 13-7 win over fifth-ranked Washington was also all about defense and the Sun Devils said they weren’t shocked by the result and are looking forward to more in 2017.

“We expected to win this game, it wasn’t a surprise to us,” ASU safety J‘Marcus Rhodes said. “This will turn the ship around for us. We know we can beat anyone on our schedule now. We have the blueprint.”

Ranked last in the nation in pass defense each of the past two seasons, ASU sacked Washington quarterback Jake Browning five times and held the Huskies to 230 yards and one score, nearly matching the 19-0 win over the Cornhuskers in 1996 with a shutout.

It was ASU’s fourth win over a top-five team in the program’s history, and many of the crowd of 51,234 poured on to the field in celebration.

Running back Kalen Ballage scored on a 1-yard touchdown run and Brandon Ruiz kicked two field goals as ASU (3-3 overall, 2-1 Pac-12) built a 13-0 lead in the first half and held on from there.

“It was a big-time win and a monumental win for our program,” said Sun Devils coach Todd Graham, who said he promised the game ball to ASU president Michael Crow before the game and made good on his boast. “I told the team it’s time. We were coming together and we had the toughest team on our schedule and this was the time. A total team effort in all phases and the best atmosphere I’ve ever been associated with in a college football game.”

Quarterback Manny Wilkins threw for 245 yards for Arizona State, who has now beaten Washington in 11 of the last 12 meetings including seven in a row at home. His biggest pass came with 1:56 left on fourth-and-3 at the Washington 37, when he feathered a pass through traffic to Ceejhay French-Love for 30 yards with 1:56 left to seal the win.

“Everyone said, ‘We’re punting, right?’ and I said ‘Nope, we’re going for it,’ ” Graham said.

ASU was three-for-three on fourth downs in the game.

“We wanted to seal the game and put it away,” Wilkins said. “The coaches made a great call and we executed. I‘m really proud of the team and proud of the defense and the poise they showed when adversity struck.”

Washington (6-1, 3-1) was out of timeouts and the Sun Devils ran out the clock.

Browning threw for 139 yards and was sacked five times. He scored the only Washington touchdown on a 1-yard run with 5:32 left to play. A 50-yard touchdown run by Salvon Ahmed on a reverse was wiped out by a holding penalty.

”We say every day that anybody on our schedule can beat us and we can beat anyone on our schedule,“ Browning said. ”Am I shocked that they came ready to play after an off week, at home, at night? No.

“There definitely should be a fire lit under the offense.”

The Huskies had scored at least 30 points in every game this year and had gone 21-2 since losing to Arizona State 27-17 here in 2015.

“It was a tough day at the office,” Washington coach Chris Petersen said. “We could not get any rhythm going whatsoever, and when we did we’d get a penalty and couldn’t capitalize in the red zone. It was one of the more frustrating nights we’ve had in a long time on offense.”

Washington dominated the third quarter with their two best drives to that point. But redshirt freshman kicker Van Soderberg missed field goals of 27 and 21 yards. The first kick sailed just outside the left goal post, the second hit the right upright.

NOTES: Washington junior LT Trey Adams, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2016, was helped off the field late in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury. ... Washington lost starting CB Jordan Miller to what appeared to be a serious left leg injury late in the fourth quarter. Miller was put in an air cast and carried off the field. ... Washington had a 20-yard run and a 24-yard reception by RB Lavon Coleman in the first half. Their other 18 plays combined to produce minus-2 yards. ... There was only one penalty called in the first half -- an offside infraction on the Husky defense at its own 1-yard line on ASU’s first drive. ... Washington had beaten its first six opponents by an average of 32.8 points. ... ASU ran 42 plays in the first half to 20 for Washington, holding the ball for 19:31. ... Washington beat Arizona State 44-18 in Seattle last year, but hasn’t won at Sun Devil Stadium since 2001.