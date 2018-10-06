No. 1 Alabama trounces struggling Arkansas

Alabama scored on the first play from scrimmage against Arkansas, and the top-ranked Crimson Tide rolled to a 65-31 win over the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa guided the nation’s No. 1 offense to most of its 639 total yards, completing 10 of 13 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns.

Leading receiver Jerry Jeudy had 135 yards receiving and two touchdowns for Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC), while top rusher Damien Harris had 111 yards and two TDs.

Tight end Cheyenne O’Grady caught two TD passes for Arkansas (1-5, 0-3) — one each from starting quarterback Ty Storey and backup Cole Kelley — and Connor Limpert kicked a 41-yard field goal.

Storey tossed a 16-yard TD pass to De’Vion Warren, and Kelley added a short TD run for the Razorbacks, who have lost five straight games.

Playing as a five-touchdown favorite - its highest margin ever in an SEC road game - the Crimson Tide tallied 21 seconds in when Tagovailoa tossed a short pass to tight end Irv Smith Jr., who tight-roped down the sideline on a 76-yard score.

Smith nearly had another but fumbled on a 47-yard pass on the next possession, and Henry Ruggs III followed the play and scooped the ball up at the Arkansas 12 and scored the touchdown.

Josh Jacobs’ 1-yard run made it 21-0 with 5:38 left in the first quarter.

Arkansas scored in the quarter’s last minute on Storey’s 8-yard lob to O’Grady in the left corner of the end zone, but Storey fumbled on a keeper near the goal line on the Razorbacks’ next series, giving Alabama possession at the 1.

Jeudy beat the secondary for a 42-yard TD to end a five-play, 99-yard drive for a 28-7 advantage on the ensuing drive, but the Razorbacks answered with Kelley’s 3-yard pass to O’Grady.

Following a 2-yard TD run by Harris, Jeudy dashed 60 yards off a crossing route throw from Tagovailoa for a 41-14 halftime lead.

Harris’s 1-yard plunge opened Alabama’s second-half scoring, and Joseph Bulovas kicked a 27-yard field goal to cap backup QB Jalen Hurts’ first drive.

Shyheim Carter’s 44-yard interception return and a 5-yard run by Brian Robinson Jr. completed Alabama’s scoring.

—Field Level Media