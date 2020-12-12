No. 1 Alabama rolls over Razorbacks, 52-3

The stage is set for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make a run at a sixth national title under Nick Saban after dispatching the host Arkansas Razorbacks, 52-3, on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville.

No. 1 Alabama (10-0, 10-0 in SEC) completed its fifth undefeated regular season since 2008 and will face Florida in the SEC championship game next Saturday in Atlanta.

The Crimson Tide won their 14th consecutive game against the Razorbacks (3-7, 3-7 SEC) and extended their FBS-record 98-game winning streak against unranked opponents.

After a slow start, DeVonta Smith picked up Alabama when he returned a punt for a touchdown for the first time in his career with 2:36 left in the first quarter. Smith sped through Arkansas’ kick coverage for an 84-yard score that started a run of 49 unanswered points.

Alabama defenders sacked Arkansas quarterbacks eight times including four takedowns of Feleipe Franks in the first quarter. Christian Barmore and Will Anderson Jr. each had two sacks and Christopher Allen had a strip sack of Franks that DJ Dale recovered at the Razorbacks’ 5-yard line, leading to one of Najee Harris’ two rushing touchdowns.

Franks, who completed 8 of 10 attempts for 90 yards, was replaced by freshman KJ Jefferson with 11:20 left in the second quarter.

Things got worse for Arkansas when Jefferson suffered a left leg injury on a read option keeper, and exited the game with 2:17 left in the third quarter prompting Franks’ return. Jefferson completed only 1 of his 6 attempts for 18 yards and ran for 11 yards on six carries.

Brian Robinson Jr. (13 carries for 54 yards) ran for three touchdowns and Jase McClellan (6 carries for 95 yards) ran for an 80-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Mac Jones went 24-of-29 passing for 208 yards, but finished without a touchdown pass in a game for only the second time this season.

Trelon Smith ran for 69 yards on 19 carries, but Arkansas was held to 188 total yards and committed four turnovers.

--Field Level Media