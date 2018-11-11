No. 7 LSU rebounds to earn win at Arkansas

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Corrected spacing between Grafs 8-9

A week after being shut out at home by Alabama, No. 7 LSU rebounded as quarterback Joe Burrow threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson and Nick Brossette and Clyde Edwards-Helaire each ran for scores to lift the Tigers to a 24-17 victory over Arkansas on Saturday night in Fayetteville, Ark.

LSU (8-2, 5-2 in the SEC) held Arkansas to just 61 yards in total offense in the first half and 216 yards overall. The Tigers will close out the season with a home game next Saturday against Rice and a road game against Texas A&M. LSU is 8-0 under coach Ed Orgeron following a loss.

The Razorbacks (2-8, 0-6) converted just 2-of-12 third down conversions, but they did turn a fourth-and-10 late in the game into an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ty Storey to tight end Cheyenne O’Grady, closing the deficit to 24-10.

Storey came back two series later to complete a 32-yard touchdown pass to O’Grady to draw Arkansas within 24-17 with 5:27 left, but LSU ran out the clock on the final series.

Burrow completed 15-of-21 passes for 195 yards. After a short punt in the first quarter, Burrow found Jefferson wide open behind cornerback Kamren Curl for a 40-yard score. It was Burrow’s first touchdown pass in 131 attempts dating to a Sept. 20 game against Ole Miss.

Brossette capped a 77-yard, 14-play drive in the second quarter with a 12-yard run up the middle for a 14-0 lead.

Arkansas scored on the final play of the half after Burrow fumbled the ball away at the LSU 33-yard line. Connor Limpert kicked a 24-yard field goal to make it 14-3.

After Burrow hit Jefferson for 35 yards to the Arkansas 13 in the third quarter, LSU widened its lead to 21-3 on a run up the middle by Edwards-Helaire.

Jefferson finished with six receptions for 117 yards, his third 100-yard receiving game of the season.

Down 21-3, Arkansas gambled on fourth-and-6 near midfield, and Glen Logan sacked Storey for a 9-yard loss. Given the short field, Cole Tracy kicked a 40-yard field goal to put LSU up 24-3.

—Field Level Media