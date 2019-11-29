Missouri finishes .500 with win at Arkansas

Larry Roundtree III and Tyler Badie ran for touchdowns and Missouri allowed just 242 total yards as the visiting Tigers defeated Arkansas 24-14 in a Southeastern Conference game on Friday in Little Rock, Ark.

Missouri freshman Connor Bazelak (7 of 9, 80 yards) made his first career start in place of injured quarterback Kelly Bryant (hamstring) but exited early in the second quarter with a right knee injury. Taylor Powell (8 of 14, 105 yards, one touchdown, one interception) replaced Bazelak.

Arkansas junior QB Jack Lindsey (10 of 26, 75 yards, two touchdowns) also made his first career start for Arkansas (2-10, 0-8 SEC), which has lost 19 straight conference games.

Roundtree III carried 24 times for a team-high 88 yards for the Tigers (6-6, 3-5). Linebacker Nick Bolton had nine total tackles.

Arkansas cornerback Greg Brooks Jr. picked off Powell on the first snap of the third quarter, giving Arkansas the ball at the Missouri 26. Lindsey’s 15-yard run set up the first career touchdown catch for tight end Grayson Gunter on an 10-yard strike from Lindsey.

Badie answered on the Tigers’ next possession, running off the right side for a 3-yard touchdown run to give Missouri the lead for good.

Tigers receiver Jonathan Nance — who transferred from Arkansas — hauled in a 10-yard scoring toss from Powell with 8:47 to play.

Arkansas got a fourth-down stop at the Tigers’ 38 after Bazelak fumbled a snap and recovered the ball behind the line of scrimmage. Five plays later, Lindsey hit Trey Knox with a 19-yard scoring pass with 6:49 to play in the first quarter.

Missouri tied it when Roundtree III bulled through a small hole on the right side for a 5-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter.

Powell hit wide receiver Kam Scott for 30 yards to set up Tucker McCann’s 26-yard field goal.

The Razorbacks drove to the Missouri 28 in the final two minutes of the first half. Defensive lineman Jordan Elliott and safety Tyree Gillespie combined to stop Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd (21 carries, 95 yards) there on a fourth-down play, preserving a 10-7 lead heading into halftime.

Friday capped a tumultuous season for both teams. Arkansas fired coach Chad Morris on Nov. 10, replacing him with interim coach Barry Lunney Jr.

Tigers coach Barry Odom — whose team snapped a five-game losing streak — entered Saturday with an uncertain future. Earlier in the week, the NCAA upheld Missouri’s 2019 bowl ban that was given as a result of a tutoring scandal spanning the middle part of this decade.

—Field Level Media