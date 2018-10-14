Ole Miss gets 2 late TDs, stuns woeful Arkansas

Jordan Ta’amu drove Ole Miss 97 yards to a touchdown in the final two minutes as the Rebels came from behind to shock host Arkansas 37-33 in an SEC game Saturday night.

The Rebels (5-2, 1-2) scored two touchdowns in the final 4:15 to avoid an 0-3 start to conference play.

The Razorbacks (1-6, 0-4) had a 33-24 lead before Isaiah Woullard’s 2-yard touchdown run for Ole Miss. Arkansas gained one first down before punting and the ball was downed at the Rebels 3 with 2:02 left.

Ta’amu completed passes of 20 and 48 yards before running for 15 yards to the Arkansas 14. Scottie Phillips then ran 9 yards on first down, then ran it in from 5 yards out for the go-ahead score with 42 seconds left. Zedrick Woods’ interception on the first play of the ensuing possession sealed the victory.

Ta’amu completed 26 of 35 passes for 387 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, while adding 141 yards and a score on 17 carries.

Arkansas, the only SEC West team without a conference win, lost its sixth straight after appearing on its way to giving first-year head coach Chad Morris his first win against an FBS opponent. The Razorbacks have not won since beating Eastern Illinois in the season opener.

Ty Storey and Cole Kelley each threw a touchdown pass and Connor Limpert kicked four field goals as Arkansas led for nearly the entire game.

Rakeem Boyd ran for 109 yards and a touchdown on only seven carries to support the Razorbacks’ passing game.

Arkansas extended its 10-point halftime lead to 13 when Limpert kicked a 38-yard field goal on the first possession of the third quarter.

Ole Miss struck right back, however, as Ta’amu threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Octavious Cooley to pull within 30-24.

Limpert kicked a 36-yard field goal late in the third quarter and the Rebels’ Luke Logan missed a 28-yard attempt on the ensuing drive.

After each team kicked a field goal on its opening drive, the touchdowns started happening rapidly.

Storey threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Cheyenne O’Grady and Boyd ran 69 yards for a touchdown to give the Razorbacks a 17-3 lead after the first quarter.

The Rebels found the end zone on Ta’amu’s 18-yard scamper, but Kelley found La’Michael Pettway for a 39-yard score on the following drive and Limpert kicked a 38-yard field goal to push Arkansas ‘ lead to 27-10.

Ta’amu threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to DaMarkus Lodge with 33 seconds left in the second quarter to get Ole Miss within 27-17 at halftime.

