Hill's career day helps Mississippi State run over Arkansas

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill rushed for a career-best 234 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 54-24 win over Arkansas on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville, Ark.

Hill carried 21 times and scored on three short runs. Senior quarterback Tommy Stevens was 12 of 18 for 172 yards with two TD passes, and running back Nick Gibson added 129 rushing yards and a score.

Hill’s day pushed the junior’s total yards to 1,027, his first career 1,000-yard season.

Mississippi State (4-5, 2-4 SEC) rushed for 460 yards on 57 attempts — a school record for yards in an SEC game.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Bulldogs, who last recorded a victory with a 28-13 decision over Kentucky on Sept. 21.

Rakeem Boyd rushed for 114 yards and a long TD on 11 attempts for Arkansas (2-7, 0-6). Quarterback Ben Hicks was 4 for 13 for 44 yards, and he tossed a pick-6 at the end of the first half.

The Razorbacks lost their sixth straight game and fell for the 17th consecutive time in conference play.

Hill set the tone by ripping off a 62-yard run on the game’s initial series, and he finished it by scoring from 4 yards out.

MSU converted a fourth down to keep its second drive alive, and Stevens lobbed a 33-yard score to Osirus Mitchell, the team’s leading receiver, for a 14-0 edge with 5:31 left in the first quarter.

Kicker Jace Christmann tacked on a 26-yard field goal early in the second as MSU went up 17-0.

Boyd put the home team on the board when he broke through the left side, slipped past a safety and dashed 52 yards, but Hill answered with his second scoring run with 7:55 left in the half for a 24-7 advantage.

Hill scored his third TD and cornerback Marcus Murphy jumped a route and returned an interception 32 yards for a score as Mississippi State led 38-10 at halftime.

Farrod Green caught a short TD pass for a 45-10 lead early in the third quarter. Arkansas answered when Mike Woods caught an 11-yard score from backup quarterback John Stephen Jones.

Christmann’s 46-yard field goal, Arkansas’ K.J. Jefferson’s 5-yard run, and Gibson’s 47-yard run provided the final margin.

