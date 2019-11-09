Ex-Hogs QB Storey helps Western Kentucky smack Arkansas

Graduate transfer quarterback Ty Storey made his former team pay in a big way Saturday, passing for 213 yards and a touchdown and rushing for a pair of scores as Western Kentucky pummeled Arkansas 45-19 in Fayetteville, Ark.

Nov 9, 2019; Fayetteville, AR, USA;

Storey, who started nine game for Arkansas in 2018 before transferring after the season, completed 22 of 32 passes and rushed 17 times for 77 yards in getting the Hilltoppers (6-4) to bowl eligibility for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons.

Junior running back Rakeem Boyd scored on runs of 76 and 86 yards in rushing for a career-high 185 yards for the Razorbacks (2-8), who lost their seventh consecutive game.

The Hilltoppers established their dominance early. They took advantage of safety Antwon Kincade’s interception to go just 42 yards for their first touchdown and responded after Arkansas scored on Boyd’s 76-yard touchdown run with a 75-yard drive, capped by Storey’s first touchdown run.

The Razorbacks’ defense simply couldn’t get the Hilltoppers’ offense off the field in the first half. The Hilltoppers converted 7 of 12 third-down chances, and the five times they missed they got the first down on their next play.

Storey finished the first half with 247 yards in total offense (202 passing) in building a 35-7 lead at the break.

The Hogs’ defense finally came alive in the third quarter, forcing the Hilltoppers to punt for the first time on their first series and holding the visitors to a field goal on their next with an impressive goal-line stand.

Arkansas freshman quarterback K.J. Jefferson also gave the offense a little lift after taking over for redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones. Jefferson completed 6 of 15 passes for 60 yards but scored on a 2-yard run late in the game.

A holding penalty negated his 26-yard touchdown pass to classmate Treylon Burks, and safety Devon Key returned his deflected pass 25 yards for Western Kentucky’s final touchdown.

