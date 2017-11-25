FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McCann's kick lifts Missouri over Arkansas
#US College Football
November 25, 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sophomore Tucker McCann kicked a 19-yard field goal with five seconds remaining, lifting Missouri to a 48-45 victory over Arkansas in the regular-season finale for both teams Friday in Fayetteville.

McCann’s kick capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive for the Tigers (7-5, 4-4 SEC), who scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 696 yards of total offense.

Arkansas (4-8, 1-7), which had tied the score at 45-45 on a 42-yard field goal by sophomore Connor Limpert with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, had time for one play after McCann’s kick, but a desperation pass fell incomplete.

Junior quarterback Drew Lock completed 25 of 42 passes for 448 yards and five touchdowns for Missouri. He was intercepted twice.

The Tigers also got a big performance from senior running back Ish Witter, who ran 39 times for 170 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver J‘Mon Moore caught 10 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Arkansas senior quarterback Austin Allen completed 14 of 29 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Senior running back David Williams scored three touchdowns for the Razorbacks -- two rushing and one receiving.

The Razorbacks outscored Missouri 21-7 in the first quarter, but the Tigers rallied with 24 points in the second quarter and led 31-28 at halftime.

Arkansas regained the lead on a 28-yard touchdown run by sophomore Devwah Whaley with 2:02 remaining in the third quarter.

Lock threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. The second, a 24-yard pass to Moore, put the Tigers ahead 45-42 with 8:14 remaining.

Arkansas finished with 446 yards of total offense, but converted five of 13 third-down plays compared with 10 of 18 for Missouri.

