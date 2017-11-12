EditorsNote: Resending per client’s request

Army upends Duke for sixth straight victory

Senior quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown while completing his only pass attempt as Army rebuffed Duke 21-16 on Saturday at West Point, N.Y.

Running back Darnell Woolfork ran for a touchdown and Javhari Bourdeau returned a blocked punt for a score as the Black Knights (8-2) won their sixth straight game -- their longest streak since winning nine in a row to start the 1996 season. Army, which entered leading the nation in rushing at 365.4 yards per game, was held to 226 yards.

Bradshaw and Woolfork share the team lead with nine touchdowns apiece.

Sophomore quarterback Daniel Jones completed 19 of 29 passes for 164 yards with an interception, and he rushed for a score, for the Blue Devils (4-6), who need to win their final two games to become bowl eligible.

On Duke’s final possession, Army defensive back Elijah Riley sacked Jones, creating a third-and-18 from the Blue Devils 20. Jones threw an incompletion under heavy pressure on the next play, forcing Duke to punt, and the Black Knights ran the final 2:24 off the clock.

The Black Knights took a 14-3 lead when Andy Davidson (64 yards rushing) blocked Austin Parker’s punt and Bourdeau scooped up the loose ball and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown.

Army increased its advantage to 21-3 on Bradshaw’s 18-yard touchdown run with 8:20 left in the second quarter. The drive was kept alive two plays earlier when Bradshaw connected with running back Kell Walker for a 42-yard completion on third-and-9.

Jones capped an 11-play, 86-yard drive with a 4-yard keeper to cut the deficit to 21-10 with 3:53 left in the second quarter.

Freshman running back Brittain Brown’s 1-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter brought the Blue Devils within 21-16, but Jones was stuffed at the line of scrimmage on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt.

The Black Knights took 10:33 off the clock in driving to Duke 3-yard line before Mike Ramsey blocked Blake Wilson’s 20-yard field goal attempt, setting the stage for the Blue Devils’ final possession.