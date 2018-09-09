Wilkins leads ASU to upset of No. 15 Michigan State

Quarterback Manny Wilkins passed for a career-high 380 yards and a touchdown and led Arizona State on a 69-yard drive for the winning score in the final five minutes as the Sun Devils rallied to upset the No. 15 Michigan State Spartans 16-13 at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday night.

Wilkins led Arizona State to the Michigan State 6-yard line in the final two minutes, and the Sun Devils took a knee three times before Brandon Ruiz made a 28-yard field goal on fourth down as time expired, his third field goal of the game.

Wilkins’ 27-yard touchdown pass to N’Keal Harry with 8:45 remaining tied the game at 13, capping a two-play drive that began with Wilkins’ 38-yard completion to Kyle Williams.

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke completed 27 of 39 passes for 314 yards and one touchdown, but he was sacked twice on the Spartans’ final possession, forcing a punt that Arizona State turned into the winning drive. The Sun Devils had nine sacks in a 49-7 victory over UTSA last week.

The Sun Devils (2-0) have beaten the last three nationally ranked nonconference opponents they have played at home — No. 8 Notre Dame (2014), No. 20 Wisconsin (2013) and No. 21 Missouri (2011). They also beat No. 5 Washington at home last season.

Lewerke’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Cody White gave the Spartans a 13-3 advantage with 1:27 remaining in the third quarter, capping a 70-yard drive before Ruiz made a 24-yard field goal in the first minute of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 13-6.

White had nine receptions for 113 yards.

Michigan State (1-1) had the longest drive of the first half, going 80 yards in 13 plays after starting at its 1-yard line, but it had to settle for Matt Coghlin’s 37-yard field goal with 13:19 left in the first half after a delay of game pushed the ball to the ASU 19.

Coghlin made a 28-yard field goal on the first possession of the second half for a 6-0 lead. Ruiz’s first field goal, from 49 yards away, made it 6-3 midway through the third quarter.

