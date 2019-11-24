Daniels, Arizona State deal No. 6 Oregon crushing loss

Arizona State freshman Jayden Daniels passed for a career-high 408 yards and three touchdowns as the Arizona State Sun Devils knocked the No. 6 Oregon Ducks out of the College Football Playoff discussion with a 31-28 upset victory Saturday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert warms up prior to the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Daniels completed 22 of 32 passes, while wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had seven receptions for 161 yards and a late touchdown to help seal it. Frank Darby added four catches for a season-high 125 yards as the Sun Devils (6-5, 3-5 Pac-12) broke a four-game losing streak and became bowl eligible.

Arizona State gained 535 total yards, a season-high allowed by the Ducks (9-2, 7-1), who had a nine-game winning streak snapped. Oregon had previously not allowed an opponent to top 450 total yards in a game.

Daniels’ 81-yard scoring pass to Aiyuk with 3:54 remaining gave the Sun Devils a 31-21 lead, enough of a cushion to withstand a final charge by Oregon, which already had earned a spot in the Pac-12 title game.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert completed 20 of 36 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns, but the Ducks’ three touchdown drives in the final eight minutes were not enough to overcame Arizona State’s 24-7 lead, which was aided by Herbert’s two interceptions earlier in the fourth quarter.

Herbert completed 24- and 17-yard scoring passes to Johnny Johnson III in the fourth quarter, and the last brought the Ducks within 31-28 with 2:04 left. Arizona State recovered the ensuing onside kick and converted a first down to run the clock out.

Johnson had 10 receptions for 207 yards receiving and the two scores. Herbert, who had thrown three interceptions all season entering the contest, had his last two-interception game against Arizona State on Nov. 17 last season, a 31-29 Oregon win.

Daniels’ threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Darby with 12:43 remaining, four plays after Jack Jones intercepted a Herbert pass. Daniels’ two-point conversion pass to Eno Benjamin withstood a review for a 21-7 lead.

Cristian Zendejas kicked his third field goal, from 22 yards, after the second Herbert interception for a 24-7 lead with 8:42 left.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio had two touchdown runs, and his second — a 10-yarder with 7:43 to play — made it 24-14 before Herbert hit Johnson with 5:24 remaining.

Herbert has 10,036 passing yards, joining Marcus Mariota as the only Oregon quarterbacks with 10,000 career yards. Mariota had 10,796 yards in three seasons from 2012-14.

—Field Level Media