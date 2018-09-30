Benjamin racks up ASU record 312 yards in rout

Sophomore running back Eno Benjamin rushed for a school-record 312 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lead Arizona State to a 52-24 victory over visiting Oregon State on Saturday night at Tempe, Ariz.

Benjamin, who carried 30 times, broke the mark of 250 yards set by Benny Malone in 1973, which was also against the Beavers. Benjamin’s touchdown runs were from 44, 47 and 10 yards, and he also caught an 8-yard scoring pass.

“It is a big deal,” Benjamin said in a postgame interview with the Arizona State radio network, referring to setting the record. “We always want to be great, but I owe it to the offensive line.”

Senior quarterback Manny Wilkins passed for 162 yards and three touchdowns for the Sun Devils (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12), who halted a two-game slide. Junior receiver N’Keal Harry caught a touchdown pass and scored one on the ground for Arizona State, which had 396 rushing yards as part of a total offense output of 558.

Standout freshman Jermar Jefferson rushed for a season-best 254 yards on 31 carries and scored two touchdowns for Oregon State (1-4, 0-2), which lost its third straight game. It is the second 200-yard outing for Jefferson, who gained 238 against Southern Utah on Sept. 8.

Beavers sophomore quarterback Conor Blount passed for 145 yards and one touchdown. Oregon State rushed for 261 yards and had 406 overall.

Arizona State scored the first 17 points, with Benjamin providing two touchdowns — a 44-yard scamper with 4:28 left in the first quarter and an 8-yard scoring reception from Wilkins seven seconds into the second quarter.

Benjamin broke loose on a 47-yard run to give the Sun Devils a 24-3 advantage with 7:49 remaining in the first half. The Beavers cut into their deficit as Jefferson scored on runs of 11 and 27 yards, the latter pulling Oregon State within 24-17 with 1:02 left before halftime.

Arizona State responded with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that took only 48 seconds, with Wilkins tossing a 19-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Kyle Williams with 14 seconds left for a 31-17 halftime lead.

Harry took a direct snap and scored on a 6-yard run to push the margin back to 21 with 11:13 left in the third quarter. Blount threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Noah Togiai with 7:38 left to get the Beavers within 38-24.

Benjamin tacked on a 10-yard scoring rush to give the Sun Devils a 45-24 edge with 9:48 remaining. Wilkins and Harry teamed up on a 41-yard touchdown pass with 3:28 left.

