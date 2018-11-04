Sun Devils dump No. 15 Utah for Pac-12 upset

Manny Wilkins threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns while Eno Benjamin rushed for 175 yards and two scores to lift Arizona State to a 38-20 upset win over No. 15 Utah on Saturday.

N’Keal Harry had nine catches for 161 yards and three touchdowns. The Sun Devils beat the Utes for the second straight season after gaining 536 yards on the Pac-12’s top defense.

Arizona State (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) has won two straight following a 1-3 start in Pac-12 play.

Utah’s Tyler Huntley threw for 88 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions, on 7-for-15 passing before exiting with an injury late in the third quarter. Huntley also had 42 yards rushing. Zack Moss added 128 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Utah (6-3, 4-3) saw its four-game winning streak come to an end, and its one-game lead in the Pac-12 South vanished.

Arizona State struck first on its opening drive. The Sun Devils took a 7-0 lead on a 6-yard run from Benjamin. Utah had stopped ASU on third down a couple of plays earlier, but a targeting penalty on Philip Afia gave the Sun Devils new life.

Harry made a 3-yard touchdown grab to extend the lead to 14-0 late in the first quarter.

Aashari Crosswell set up the scoring drive when he snagged an interception after a ball bounced out of Jaylen Dixon’s hands and into Crosswell’s arms near the goal line. Crosswell returned it 47 yards to set Arizona State up near midfield.

Utah quickly settled down and rallied to take the lead before halftime. The Utes got on the board before the end of the first quarter with a 1-yard run from Moss. Then, they took their first lead at 17-14 late in the second quarter on a 5-yard catch from Samson Nacua.

It didn’t last. Arizona State surged back ahead on a 23-yard catch by Harry and took a 21-17 lead into halftime.

The Sun Devils totaled 271 yards before halftime and averaged 7.1 yards per play. Utah gained 217 total yards, good for 6.6 yards per play.

Utah pulled within a point on 31-yard field goal from Matt Gay shortly after Huntley’s injury.

Harry gave Arizona State some breathing room again when he hauled in a 61-yard touchdown catch on the first play of the fourth quarter, making it 28-20.

—Field Level Media