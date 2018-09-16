LSU downs Auburn on last-second field goal

Cole Tracy kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 12 LSU a 22-21 victory on the road over No. 7 Auburn on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

LSU trailed 21-10 but rallied to pull to within two points. LSU receiver Derrick Dillon’s first reception of the season was a memorable one. He caught a Joe Burrow pass over the middle, hit the sideline and outran Jeremiah Dinson for a 71-yard yard touchdown. A failed two-point conversion left Auburn holding a 21-19 lead with 8:18 left to play in the fourth quarter, but LSU suddenly had new life.

Auburn opened the third quarter as it finished the first half, scoring on its third consecutive possession to take a 21-10 lead. Darius Slayton caught a 4-yard slant pass for the touchdown.

LSU finally slowed down Auburn. After forcing a three-and-out, LSU drove 60 yards and added a 26-yard field goal by Tracy to make it 21-13.

Auburn struggled early but surged in the second quarter to take a 14-10 halftime lead.

The key to both scoring drives was the hurry-up, no-huddle offense that has been coach Gus Malzahn’s staple. Two quick completions — one on third-and-6 — sparked the first scoring drive. JaTarvious Whitlow burst in off right tackle for Auburn’s first score.

After a three-and-out stop, Auburn came right back on a quick-strike drive, this one nine plays in 2:28. The drive was made possible due to a roughing-the-passer penalty on LSU on third-and-8. The automatic first down was followed by a 16-yard pass to Seth Williams. Six plays later, Shaun Shivers scored on a 7-yard run to give Auburn its first lead of the game with 1:31 left in the first half.

LSU had controlled the game into the second quarter. An interception by Grant Delpit at the Auburn 34 just 39 seconds into the game set up LSU’s first scoring drive. The Tigers converted on three third downs, the third a 1-yard touchdown run by Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

LSU’s Tracy missed a 53-yard field goal attempt but later hit a 33-yarder to make it 10-0.

—Field Level Media