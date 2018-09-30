No. 10 Auburn waits out weather for 24-13 win

Junior quarterback Jarrett Stidham passed for 245 yards and two touchdowns as No. 10 Auburn posted a weather-interrupted 24-13 nonconference victory over visiting Southern Mississippi on Saturday.

Freshman receiver Seth Williams and senior fullback Chandler Cox had scoring receptions and freshman wideout Anthony Schwartz rushed for a touchdown for the Tigers (4-1).

Junior running back Kam Martin rushed for 90 yards and junior wide receiver Darius Slayton had five catches for 91 yards for Auburn.

Sophomore quarterback Jack Abraham passed for 215 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for the Golden Eagles (2-2).

Sophomore receiver Jaylond Adams caught eight passes but managed just 47 yards despite a long gain of 28, and Southern Miss converted just 2 of 13 third-down opportunities.

Torrential rain and fierce lightning at Jordan-Hare Stadium led to a delay with 4:27 left in the second quarter. The contest was halted for two hours, 44 minutes before resuming.

Auburn led 14-3 when the game was restarted and increased its lead to 21-6 when Cox caught a 2-yard scoring pass from Stidham with 5:39 left in the third quarter.

Southern Miss pulled within 21-13 when Abraham tossed a 12-yard scoring pass to sophomore wide receiver Quez Watkins with 13:47 remaining in the contest.

Redshirt freshman Anders Carlson booted a 23-yard field goal with two minutes left to boost the Tigers’ lead to 11.

Auburn forced three turnovers and outgained Southern Miss 341-260. The Tigers committed one turnover.

Auburn scored first when Stidham, who completed 19 of 33 passes, connected with Williams on a 46-yard touchdown with 3:39 left in the opening quarter.

The Golden Eagles got on the board when senior Parker Shaunfield kicked a 44-yard field goal with 12:51 left in the first half.

Auburn answered just over six minutes later when Schwartz scored on a 6-yard jet sweep to make it 14-3 with 6:43 remaining.

The rain became heavier and the lightning strikes picked up, prompting the delay two-plus minutes later.

