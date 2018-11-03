Auburn rallies to knock off No. 20 Texas A&M

Jarrett Stidham threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams to complete a dramatic comeback with 1:41 remaining as host Auburn stunned No. 20 Texas A&M 28-24 in an SEC game on Saturday afternoon.

Texas A&M led 24-14 after three quarters and squandered an opportunity to increase the margin when Seth Small missed a 37-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

The Aggies were approaching scoring range again on their next possession when Kellen Mond was intercepted by Noah Igbinoghene at the Tigers’ 29-yard line.

Seven players later, Chandler Cox ran 1 yard for a touchdown that pulled Auburn within 24-21 with 5:14 remaining.

Texas A&M punted on its next possession and a 28-yard return by Christian Tuitt and a 47-yard pass from Stidham to Ryan Davis’ set up the winning score on the next play.

The Tigers (6-3, 3-3) improved to 8-0 in the first game after an open date under coach Gus Malzahn. The Aggies (5-4, 3-3) lost their second straight, having fallen to then-No. 20 Mississippi State 28-13 a week earlier.

Texas A&M reached the Auburn 49 on its final possession, but time expired before it could get any closer.

Stidham completed 18 of 29 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers, who had just 19 yards rushing.

Trayveon Williams scored three touchdowns to lead the Aggies. He rushed for 107 yards and scored on runs of 38 yards and 1 yard, and caught five passes for 75 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown from Mond, who completed 15 of 31 for 220 yards.

The Aggies extended their 17-14 halftime lead on the first possession of the third quarter. A 42-yard completion from Mond to Jace Sternberger and three Auburn penalties led to Trayveon Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run.

After Small gave the Aggies an early lead with a 35-yard field goal, wide receiver Ryan Davis threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Sal Cannella to give the Tigers a 7-3 lead after the first quarter.

Less than a minute into the second quarter Trayveon Williams ran for his second touchdown to give A&M a 10-7 lead.

Stidham threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams to give Auburn a brief lead before Mond threw his touchdown pass to Trayveon Williams to give A&M a 17-14 lead at halftime.

—Field Level Media