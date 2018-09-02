FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
US College Football
September 1, 2018 / 11:46 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

No. 9 Auburn wins showdown with No. 6 Washington

3 Min Read

Auburn’s JaTarvious Whitlow burst through the middle and knocked back safety Jojo McIntosh during a 10-yard touchdown run, which proved to be the winning score as the No. 9 Tigers defeated No. 6 Washington 21-16 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Whitlow’s touchdown came with 6:15 left to play, still ample time for the Huskies. And it looked like they just might rally when Jake Browning scrambled for a first down to the Auburn 37-yard line.

But the Tigers’ defense slammed the door. A sack by Big Kat Bryant forced Washington into fourth-and-16. Then Browning was crushed again, avoiding a sack only because he flipped the ball into the offensive line at the last second.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham passed for 273 yards and one touchdown for Auburn (1-0).

Browning passed for 296 yards for Huskies (0-1) and had one touchdown and one interception. Aaron Fuller had seven receptions for 135 yards.

The Tigers avoided what would have been a heart-breaking loss after having dominated the game for so much of the first half.

After trailing since Auburn’s first possession of the game, Washington took a 16-15 lead early in the fourth quarter on Peyton Henry’s 30-yard field goal.

McIntosh caught a huge break when he was called for targeting on an incomplete pass to Nate Craig-Meyers. But the call was reviewed and overturned.

Washington appeared to have taken the lead early in the third quarter when Browning found Fuller on a slant into the end zone. But the Huskies were called for pass interference, pushing them back to the 23. The Tigers escaped when they tipped a third-down pass, then tipped Henry’s 40-yard field goal attempt, preserving a two-point lead for Auburn.

The Huskies blew another chance to take the lead. A 20-yard catch by Ty Jones gave them first-and-goal at the 7. But on third-and-goal from the 3, a muffed pitch to Salvon Ahmed was recovered by Auburn’s Darrell Williams.

Auburn dominated most of the first half, yet went into intermission leading only 15-13. Penalties and a missed field goal attempt by Auburn, two big pass plays by Washington, and a curious decision by

Gus Malzahn to go for two after the Tigers’ first touchdown helped the Huskies keep the game close.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.