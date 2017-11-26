No. 6 Auburn ousts No. 1 Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. -- A division title, in-state bragging rights and a trip to the SEC Championship Game were all on the line Saturday when No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Auburn played in the most anticipated Iron Bowl since 2013.

It was Gus Malzahn’s Tigers who emerged with a 26-14 victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium behind the outstanding play of quarterback Jarrett Stidham, tailback Kerryon Johnson and a rugged defense.

The Tigers’ defense has been dominant in back-to-back matchups with No. 1-ranked teams.

Stidham completed 21 of 28 passes for 237 yards. He added 12 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson finished with 30 carries for 104 yards and a score before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury. He also had three receptions for 21 yards.

Auburn wideout Ryan Davis led all receivers with 11 catches for 139 yards.

The win wrapped up the SEC West title for Auburn (10-2, 7-1 SEC). The Tigers will take on Georgia in the SEC title game in Atlanta next Saturday.

Alabama (11-1, 7-1) still has a shot at a College Football Playoff berth, but it no longer controls its destiny.

A big story of the game was third-down success. Alabama converted just three of 11 third-down attempts; Auburn was nine of 17.

Auburn jumped out to a 7-0 lead when running back Kerryon Johnson capped a 12-play, 95-yard scoring drive with a 3-yard jump-pass to wide receiver Nate Craig-Myers out of the Wildcat formation on third down at the Alabama 3.

The scoring march was sparked by a 25-yard completion from Stidham to Craig-Myers on third-and-9 -- from the Tigers’ 27-yard line -- and another key third down run by Johnson.

Alabama tied the game 7-7 in the second quarter when Jalen Hurts connected with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on a 36-yard scoring strike. Just one play before, Hurts picked up a key fouth-and-1 to keep the drive alive.

Daniel Carlson added a 33-yard field goal to send the Tigers in the locker room with a 10-7 halftime lead.

Alabama tailback Bo Scarbrough gave the Crimson Tide a 14-10 lead when he burst off left tackle for a 21-yard scoring run on the opening possession of the second half.

But Auburn responded after Carlson trimmed the lead to 14-13 on the ensuing possession when he drilled a 44-yard field goal.

Johnson helped the Tigers regain the lead 20-14 late in the third quarter when he scored from 1 yard out. Auburn extended the lead to 26-14 when Stidham rushed for a 16-yard touchdown following a botched Crimson Tide field-goal attempt.

NOTES: The winner of the Iron Bowl has played in the national championship game in seven of the past eight years. ... Alabama holds a (45-36-1) advantage in the series. It had won seven of the last nine matchups. ... Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson surpassed 100 yards rushing for the seventh time in his last eight games.