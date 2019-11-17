No. 10 Oklahoma stuns No. 13 Baylor with historic comeback

Down by 25 points in the second quarter, No. 10 Oklahoma lashed together a stunning rally, dominating No. 13 Baylor in the second half and winning 34-31 in a Big 12 tilt Saturday night at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Nov 16, 2019; Waco, TX, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver R.J. Sneed (13) is hit by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker DaShaun White (23) during the first quarter at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Both teams are 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the conference, but the Sooners kept their slim hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff alive with their comeback. Redshirt freshman kicker Gabe Brkic capped the biggest comeback in program history by converting a 31-yard field goal with 1:45 left in the game.

The Bears’ final possession ended with Nik Bonitto intercepting Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer at the Oklahoma 38-yard line with 29 seconds remaining.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts carved up the Baylor defense with three long touchdown drives in the second half before Brkic’s game winner. Hurts finished 30 of 42 for 297 yards and four touchdown passes while rushing for 114 yards on a career-high 27 carries. He also threw one interception.

His fourth scoring strike, a 2-yard pass to Brayden Willis, evened the score at 31-31 with 5:25 left in the game.

Brewer was 18 of 29 for 194 yards and two touchdowns and the one interception, but Baylor managed only 69 total yards after halftime after rolling up 238 in the first half.

After Brkic initiated scoring with a 39-yard field goal 5:35 into the game, Baylor dominated the rest of the first half. Brewer accounted for four touchdowns in less than 9 1/2 minutes to give the Bears a stunning 28-3 second-quarter lead.

He ran for scores of 2 and 4 yards, alternating his rushing touchdowns with scoring strikes of 30 and 9 yards to Denzel Mims. The Sooners offered quite a bit of help with a pair of turnovers by Hurts that led to 27- and 9-yard touchdown drives in the second quarter.

Oklahoma finally responded with Hurts’ 5-yard scoring strike to Austin Stogner with 5:06 left in the first half. But the Bears marched back down the field and settled for a 28-yard field goal by John Mayers three seconds before halftime for a 31-10 advantage.

—Field Level Media