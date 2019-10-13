No. 22 Baylor outlasts Texas Tech in 2 OTs

EditorsNote: Corrected Mayers’ name in 9th graf

Oct 12, 2019; Waco, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back SaRodorick Thompson (28) is tackled by Baylor Bears safety JT Woods (22) during the first half at McLane Stadium.

Baylor’s JaMycal Hasty ran for 5-yard touchdown in the second overtime to give the 22nd-ranked Bears a 33-30 win over Texas Tech on Saturday in Waco, Texas.

Baylor (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) has won three games by eight points or less.

Charlie Brewer completed an 18-yard pass to Hasty before Hasty’s game-winning run. Brewer finished with three touchdown runs, including a 1-yard score in the first overtime, and completed 24 of 37 passes for 352 yards with three interceptions.

Trey Wolff’s 35-yard field goal in the second overtime gave Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2) a 30-27 lead.

Brewer’s touchdown run in the first overtime was answered by Texas Tech’s Jett Duffey completing a 2-yard scoring strike to T.J. Vasher to tie the game at 27.

SaRodorick Thompson scored on a 30-yard touchdown run with 1:37 left in regulation to put the Red Raiders ahead 20-17. Thompson’s run capped a nine-play drive that went 88 yards and started with Duffey almost flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone that would have resulted in a safety.

Baylor defensive end James Lynch, who had 2 1/2 sacks, pressured Duffey, who threw the ball away out of his own end zone with 4:15 left. The officials picked up the flag after determining that a receiver was in the area.

Duffey went on to complete six consecutive passes for 59 yards before Thompson’s touchdown run.

Brewer, cleared to play after he was pulled in the fourth quarter last week at Kansas State because of a head injury, drove the Bears to the Texas Tech 2 to set up John Mayers’ game-tying 19-yard field goal at the end of regulation.

Brewer completed 5 of 7 passes in the 11-play, 89-yard drive that took 1:37. Denzel Mims dropped a pass in the end zone with 10 seconds remaining.

Thompson finished with 153 yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns. Duffey completed 31 of 42 attempts for 362 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Baylor tallied five sacks. The Red Raiders allowed only four sacks in its first five games of the season.

