Iowa State beats Baylor, clinches winning season

Iowa State forced turnovers on two Baylor drives in the fourth quarter, and the Cyclones stopped a two-game skid by beating the Bears 23-13 on Saturday at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Baylor drove to the Iowa State 25-yard line before Reggie Wilkerson picked off a Charlie Brewer pass and returned it 31 yards with 4:48 left in the game.

Joel Lanning, playing quarterback, gained 2 yards on fourth-and-1 from the Bears’ 28 to seal the win with 2:43 to go. Iowa State (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) clinched its first winning season since 2009. Lanning, who starts at linebacker, made four tackles, including a sack.

Iowa State running back David Montgomery rushed for 144 yards on 27 carries to go over 1,000 yards on the season.

JaMycal Hasty rushed for 86 yards for the Bears (1-10, 1-7).

The game’s first turnover halted a 16-play, 72-yard Baylor drive early in the fourth quarter. Cyclones cornerback Brian Peavy stripped Baylor running back John Lovett of the ball at the Iowa State 2-yard line.

The Bears had an earlier 19-play drive end in a field goal.

Garrett Owens kicked three field goals, including a 45-yarder that gave the Cyclones a 23-13 lead with 7:01 left.

Freshman Zeb Noland started at quarterback for the Cyclones in place of Kyle Kempt, who was dealing with a sore throwing shoulder. Noland completed 14 of 28 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Brewer, a freshman making his third start for the Bears, was 26-for-36 for 198 yards and a touchdown and the interception.

Hakeem Butler made a one-handed grab of a Noland pass on a 67-yard touchdown that put the Cyclones on top 17-10 late in the second quarter.

Baylor jumped on top 7-0 on its opening drive on a Brewer-to-Ishmail Wainwright touchdown pass on fourth-and-1 from the Iowa State 13 yard-line.

The Cyclones wrap up the regular season next week at Kansas State. Baylor will wrap up its season on Friday against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas.