Texas cruises past winless Baylor

Shane Buechele passed for 256 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score as Texas rolled to a 38-7 victory over winless Baylor on Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Texas outgained Baylor 427-249 and won despite converting just 5 of 17 third- and fourth-down opportunities. The Bears, led by freshman quarterback Charlie Brewer’s 176 yards passing, failed on fourth down on five of six tries, including once at their 28 in the third quarter.

Defensive back DeShon Elliott put Texas (4-4, 3-2 Big 12) on the scoreboard early via a 43-yard interception return touchdown on Baylor’s initial possession. It was Elliott’s nation-leading sixth interception of the season and his second pick-six of the year.

Buechele, who was named Texas’ starter this week after Sam Ehlinger suffered a concussion in the Longhorns’ 13-10 overtime loss to Oklahoma State last weekend, started for the third time this season. He hit on 27 of 34 throws while completing passes to 10 different receivers.

Three turnovers and an ineffective offense doomed Baylor (0-8, 0-5), which crossed into Texas territory just three times in 17 possessions.

The Longhorns added to their lead with an 11-play, 90-yard drive that culminated in a 15-yard scoring strike from Buechele to Lil‘Jordan Humphrey at the 9:42 mark of the second quarter.

Baylor got back into the game on the ensuing possession thanks to a 52-yard catch-and-run by Blake Lynch. Two plays later the Bears’ John Lovett crashed into the end zone from 2 yards out to cut the Texas lead to 14-7 with 8:38 to play in the second quarter.

The Longhorns pushed their advantage back to 14 points later in the quarter on a 28-yard scoring keeper by Buechele. The touchdown came one play after Baylor punter Connor Martin had to fall on a bad snap, granting Texas possession deep in BU territory.

Another Baylor miscue -- this time a fumble by Lovett that was recovered by Texas’ John Bonney at the BU 16-yard line -- set the table for an 18-yard field goal by the Longhorns’ Joshua Rowland that pushed the lead to 24-7 with 5:55 to play in the third quarter.

Freshman running Toneil Carter (70 yards in 15 carries) added a 19-yard touchdown run for the Longhorns on the first snap of the fourth quarter to push the lead to 31-7. Fellow freshman Daniel Young added a 31-yard TD run late in the game to finish the scoring.