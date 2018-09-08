Boston College runs all over Holy Cross

AJ Dillon’s explosive afternoon for Boston College was quite the abbreviated one, carrying just six times for 149 yards and three scores in three series before retiring for the day, as the Eagles rolled Holy Cross 62-14 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

A total of 13 ballcarriers for Boston College (2-0) combined for 365 yards on the ground as Dillon was done after just eight minutes of play. In two games this season, the sophomore and returning first-team All-ACC tailback has carried for just under 250 yards, averaging 9.5 yards a carry.

It was the second straight week BC had at least 55 points and 590 yards of offense. The Eagles finished with 610 yards, while holding Holy Cross (0-2) to 194 yards — including just 57 in the first half.

The Crusaders’ only two scores came on blocked punts returned for touchdowns in the second half.

The game’s very first play from scrimmage was a 54-yard run up the left sideline from Dillon. He then capped the four-play, 76-yard drive with a 7-yard rushing score, cutting back to the left and finding himself all alone for the 7-0 lead just 1:14 into the contest.

Dillon’s third carry of the day on the next BC series went to paydirt with ease, as he cut to the far right and scampered up the sideline for a 74-yard touchdown that made it 14-0 just five minutes in.

The third Dillon touchdown came with 6:55 left in the opening quarter, a 7-yard stretch to the right that was his final carry of the day.

BC began subbing in reserves late in the first quarter. Dillon retired to the bench after his third touchdown, while sophomore E.J. Perry IV replaced Anthony Brown at quarterback after the fourth offensive series. The true sophomore went 9 of 12 passing for 95 yards and his first two career touchdown passes.

Cornerback Hamp Cheevers forced a turnover for the second straight week, this time taking an interception 83 yards to the house, to close out the first half of scoring at 34-0 following a failed point-after kick.

