Boston College cruises by Louisville

Freshman David Bailey rushed for a career-high 112 yards and scored in the fourth quarter to help Boston College pull away from visiting Louisville in the Eagles’ 38-20 win on Saturday at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Bailey finished a 13-play, 93-yard drive with a 1-yard run with 10:30 remaining in the game to give the Eagles (5-2, 2-1 ACC) a two-score lead at 31-20. Jeff Smith’s 5-yard run provided the final margin.

Malik Cunningham, Hassan Hall and Jawon Pass had rushing TDs for Louisville (2-5, 0-4), who holds a four-game losing streak.

Eagles’ top rusher A.J. Dillon was ruled out for the game due to his ankle injury, missing his second straight contest and handing the duties primarily to Bailey, who had 28 carries.

Wearing throwback uniforms from the 1980s “Hail Flutie” era, the Eagles grabbed an early 14-0 lead over their Atlantic Division rival, scoring on their first two possessions, both taking less than two minutes.

The offense played with a quick tempo after a short punt on the game’s second series, which ended with quarterback Anthony Brown tossing a TD pass to Hunter Long from 26 yards. Ben Glines added a 2-yard TD run on the next series.

Louisville entered the contest last in the ACC in scoring offense, total offense and was next to last in rushing and passer rating efficiency, but they scored on short fields off two straight fumble recoveries deep in BC territory.

Cunningham’s fourth-down plunge from the 1 after a fumble inside the Eagles’ 10 trimmed the lead, but a blocked PAT left it 14-6. After Quen Head recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Hall ran in from 3 yards to make it 14-13.

Pass’s 3-yard run off the left side with 9:37 left in the half gave the Cardinals their only lead at 20-14, but a blocked punt by Nolan Borgensen at the Louisville 10 was recovered in the end zone by the Eagles’ Travis Levy for a 21-20 lead.

Levy also scored on a blocked punt last week in a loss at North Carolina State.

Colton Lichtenberg’s 38-yard field goal gave BC a 24-20 halftime edge.

