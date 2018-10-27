Dillon shines in return, leads BC past Miami

AJ Dillon returned from injury and ran 32 times for 149 yards as the Boston College Eagles defeated the Miami Hurricanes 27-14 on Friday night at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

BC quarterback Anthony Brown passed for one touchdown and ran for another as the Eagles won their annual “Red Bandana” game.

Dillon, who missed two games due to an ankle injury, scored one touchdown as BC (6-2, 3-1 ACC) earned a rare win over Miami (5-3, 2-2). Miami leads the series 24-6.

However, Miami, which went back to senior quarterback Malik Rosier after benching him for two games, has lost two straight games. Rosier ran for 72 yards but completed just 18 of 35 passes for 149 yards with two costly interceptions.

BC scored on its first possession, going 88 yards on 10 plays. Jeff Smith scored on a 9-yard slant pass from Brown. Earlier in the drive, on a trick play, Smith threw a 27-yard pass to Brown.

Miami tied the score as Rosier hit Darrell Langham with a 13-yard pass in the left corner of the end zone. The play was called incomplete initially but corrected on video review as Langham had his right foot in bounds.

BC answered with a 5-yard TD run by Brown, taking a 14-7 lead. Smith completed another pass on the drive, a 31-yarder to Travis Levy.

After a 21-yard Colton Lichtenberg field goal capped a 21-play drive kept alive by two fourth-down conversions, Miami cut its second-quarter deficit to 17-14 on DeeJay Dallas’ 10-yard run on third-and-4. Dallas, a running back, took a direct snap on the play, rolling around right end.

In the third quarter, Hamp Cheevers intercepted a deflected Rosier pass, setting up Lichtenberg for a 23-yard field goal and a 20-14 BC lead.

Rosier’s next pass was also intercepted, this time by Taj-Amir Torres, and BC scored on the ensuing play, a 14-yard run by Dillon.

The Eagles, who led 27-14 entering the fourth quarter, had a goal-line stand with 12:44 left as Rosier threw incomplete in the end zone. That virtually sealed the game.

