Turnovers help Boston College top Virginia Tech

Anthony Brown threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, AJ Dillon rushed for a score and Boston College defeated Virginia Tech 35-28 in both teams’ season opener Saturday at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Aug 31, 2019; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Kobay White (9) makes a catch while Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Caleb Farley (3) defends during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Brown also ran for a touchdown as the Eagles took advantage of two Hokies fumbles in a 21-point second quarter. Dillon ran for 81 yards, and speedy freshman Zay Flowers added two catches for 91 yards and a touchdown for Boston College.

Ryan Willis had 344 passing yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions for Virginia Tech, which had five turnovers total.

The most costly Willis pick came early in the fourth quarter, when Tanner Karafa’s interception halted a surging Hokies offense down seven points after a third-quarter score. Virginia Tech got the ball back on a pick five plays later but couldn’t convert, and the Eagles went up 35-21 on a 1-yard David Bailey run with 7:53 left.

The Hokies got back within seven when Willis hit Kaleb Smith for an 11-yard score to cap an 18-play drive with 2:13 to go, but Virginia Tech couldn’t recover the onside kick, and Boston College ran out the clock.

The Hokies had taken a 14-7 lead early in the second. Tayvion Robinson hauled in a 20-yard pass to cap a nine-play, 88-yard drive.

From there, the quarter was all Boston College, starting with a 75-yard march punctuated by Dillon’s scoring run from 17 yards out with 7:58 left. After a Willis fumble, Brown found Kobay White in the end zone less than two minutes later for a 17-yard touchdown pass and a 21-14 lead.

Boston College made it 28-14 when the Hokies muffed an Eagles punt, and Brown ran for a 28-yard score two plays later with 2:08 to go before the half.

In the first quarter, the Eagles struck first when Brown hit Flowers for a 33-yard touchdown at 12:01. The Hokies knotted the score at 7 when Hezekiah Grimsley dove into the end zone on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Willis at 4:43.

