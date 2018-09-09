Rypien leads No. 20 Boise State in record rout of UConn

Senior Brett Rypien passed for 362 yards and three touchdowns as No. 20 Boise State demolished visiting Connecticut 62-7 on Saturday night at Boise, Idaho.

Rypien completed 21 of 28 passes before exiting after the first series of the second half for the Broncos (2-0). Junior Alexander Mattison rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns as Boise State rolled up a school-record 818 yards of total offense.

Junior receiver John Hightower accounted for two scores while making five catches for 119 yards. Senior wideout A.J. Richardson had three receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown for the Broncos, who are averaging 59 points per game.

UConn senior David Pindell completed 11 of 21 passes for 71 yards and one touchdown and one interception. Senior tight end Aaron McLean caught the touchdown pass for the Huskies (0-2), who had 193 total yards.

Boise State had a 514-78 edge in first-half total yards and scored the game’s first 48 points in the easy victory.

The Broncos scored 24 points in an opening quarter in which Rypien passed for 170 yards and two scores. He threw a dart down the center of the field to hit Hightower on a 67-yard scoring pass to make it 10-0 with 7:13 left in the quarter and tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end John Bates less than three minutes later.

Mattison scored on a 1-yard run with 45 seconds remaining to make it 24-0. Hightower scored the first touchdown during a 17-point second quarter when he headed right on a reverse before navigating all the way across the field and scoring down the left sideline on a 55-yard run with 11:58 left in the half.

Mattison added a 9-yard scoring run with 2:04 remaining, and senior Haden Hoggarth kicked a 44-yard field goal with two seconds left for the 41-0 halftime edge.

The assault continued on the first offensive play of the second half when Rypien threw a short pass in the left flat to Richardson, who turned it into a 74-yard touchdown. That play marked the end of Rypien’s night.

The Huskies got on the board with a solid seven-play, 93-yard drive. Pindell culminated the excursion with a 15-yard scoring pass to McLean with 5:52 remaining in the third quarter.

Freshman running back Andrew Van Buren scored on a 3-yard run to give Boise State a 55-7 lead with 3:11 left in the third quarter. Redshirt freshman quarterback Chase Cord threw a 24-yard scoring pass to junior receiver Akilian Butler with 10:12 remaining.

