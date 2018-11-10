Boise State holds on to upset No. 23 Fresno State

Junior running back Alexander Mattison rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns as host Boise State posted a 24-17 victory over No. 23 Fresno State in a Mountain West showdown on Friday night.

Senior quarterback Brett Rypien threw the go-ahead 49-yard scoring pass to freshman wideout Khalil Shakir with 9:22 remaining as the Broncos (8-2, 5-1) scored the final 21 points while winning their fifth straight game. Rypien passed for 269 yards to become the all-time Mountain West leader with 12,924 career yards, surpassing San Diego State’s Ryan Lindley (12,690 from 2008-11).

Senior quarterback Marcus McMaryion passed for 283 yards and threw a touchdown pass to senior receiver KeeSean Johnson for the Bulldogs (8-2, 5-1). Sophomore running back Ronnie Rivers added a rushing score for Fresno State, which had a seven-game winning streak halted.

The loss was the Bulldogs’ 10th straight in Boise. Their last victory occurred in 1984, two years before the famed blue turf was installed.

Fresno State allowed just 36 total points in its five Mountain West wins before failing to hold a two-touchdown advantage against Boise State.

The Broncos recovered from a 17-3 deficit to knot the score on two scoring runs by Mattison before moving ahead on Rypien’s dart to Shakir.

The first scoring run capped a 12-play, 70-yard drive as Mattison found the end zone from the 7 to pull Boise State within seven with 5:56 left in the third quarter. He easily scored from the 1 on the first play of the fourth quarter to put the finishing touch on a 11-play, 59-yard excursion.

Shakir got behind Fresno State junior cornerback Jaron Bryant on the touchdown pass that gave the Broncos a 24-17 lead with 9:22 remaining.

Sophomore Avery Williams blocked a 50-yard field-goal attempt by Fresno State redshirt freshman Asa Fuller with 7:09 left to maintain the seven-point margin. The Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs with 1:18 left in their final possession.

Earlier, Boise State struck first when senior Haden Hoggarth kicked a 35-yard field goal with 6:37 left in the opening quarter.

Fresno State took the lead on McMaryion’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Johnson with 14:12 left in the second quarter. Fuller booted a 47-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bulldogs a 10-3 halftime lead.

Fresno State increased its lead to 14 on a 1-yard scoring run by Rivers with 11:42 left in the third quarter.

