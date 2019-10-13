Backup QB leads No. 14 Boise State to rout of Hawaii

Backup quarterback Chase Cord passed for 175 yards and three touchdowns in place of injured Hank Bachmeier to help No. 14 Boise State roll to a 59-37 victory over visiting Hawaii in Mountain West play on Saturday night.

Bachmeier departed with an apparent left hip injury with 10:58 remaining the second quarter and Cord filled in superbly by connecting on 12 of 18 passes and throwing scoring passes to Khalil Shakir, John Hightower and George Holani.

Holani scored three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing) while Hightower had seven receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns as Boise State (6-0, 3-0 MW) defeated Hawaii for the seventh straight time.

The Broncos also improved to 7-0 all-time at home against the Rainbow Warriors with the wins coming by an average of 33.1 points.

Cole McDonald completed 23 of 41 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for a score for Hawaii (4-2, 1-1). Melquise Stovall had eight catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns for the Rainbow Warriors, who committed four turnovers.

The Broncos had a 518-438 edge in offensive yards while establishing a season best for points scored.

Boise State led 17-7 when Bachmeier was injured while scrambling and hit hard by Hawaii’s Kana’i Picanco. He fumbled the ball and it was recovered by Manly Williams. Bachmeier was 3-of-9 passing for 58 yards and one touchdown before exiting.

Cord threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Shakir later in the second quarter. Robert Mahone (74 yards on 16 carries) tacked on a 13-yard run with 2:26 remaining to make it a 24-point advantage before Stovall caught a 21-yard scoring pass from McDonald with 41 seconds left to trim Boise State’s lead to 31-14 at halftime.

Cord connected on a 42-yard scoring pass to Hightower early in the third quarter and Jaylon Henderson tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Holani to make it 45-14 with 8:24 left in the stanza.

McDonald scored on a 17-yard run with 3:31 left in the quarter, but Cord answered with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Holani on the final play of the third quarter to make it 52-21.

McDonald hit Stovall on a 3-yard scoring pass and added a two-point conversion run with 10:37 remaining and backup Chevan Cordeiro tossed a 50-yard TD pass to Nick Mardner nearly eight minutes later.

Holani scored on a 40-yard scamper with 1:49 remaining to complete the scoring.

Hightower’s first touchdown catch was a 26-yarder from Bachmeier and gave the Broncos a 14-0 lead with 8:20 left in the first quarter.

—Field Level Media