Hightower leads No. 22 Boise State in rout of Portland State

Senior receiver John Hightower caught a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff for another score to help No. 22 Boise State post a 45-10 non-conference win over visiting Portland State on Saturday night.

Sep 14, 2019; Boise, ID, USA; Boise State Broncos linebacker Curtis Weaver (99) sacks Portland State Vikings quarterback Davis Alexander (6) during the first half at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Junior pass rusher Curtis Weaver recorded four sacks for the Broncos to match the school’s single-game record. Chris Wing had four in 1996, also coming against Portland State.

True freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier passed for 238 yards and two touchdowns in two-plus quarters of action for Boise State (3-0). Junior receiver CT Thomas had two scoring receptions.

Junior quarterback Davis Alexander passed for 133 yards and one touchdown for the FCS Vikings (1-2). Sophomore receiver Mataio Talalemotu caught the scoring pass.

The Broncos outgained Portland State 491-244, with the Vikings gaining 159 of their yards in the first quarter. Boise State hasn’t allowed a point in the second half this season.

Bachmeier passed for 217 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as Boise State held a 28-10 lead.

Portland State opened the game with sophomore Cody Williams’ 26-yard field goal with 10:27 left in the first quarter, but Hightower answered with his 98-yard kickoff return that tied for fifth-longest in Broncos’ history. Hightower started to the right before cutting it back and eventually sprinting down the left sideline for the score.

Sophomore backup quarterback Chase Cord scored on a 7-yard keeper to give Boise State a 14-3 lead with 4:13 left in the quarter. The Vikings responded with Alexander’s 52-yard scoring pass to Talalemotu with 2:25 remaining.

Hightower caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Bachmeier as the Broncos took a 21-10 lead with 6:18 left in the half. Boise State increased the lead to 18 on a play in which Portland State sophomore safety Anthony Adams was in position to intercept Bachmeier’s pass, but the ball caromed off his hand and was caught by Thomas for a 9-yard score.

The onslaught continued in the second half, beginning with Cord’s 33-yard touchdown pass to Thomas with 8:53 remaining in the third quarter.

Senior Eric Sachse booted a 33-yard field goal to make it 38-10 with 5:56 left in the stanza.

Redshirt freshman Stefan Cobbs took a receiver screen pass from Cord and navigated 44 yards for a touchdown to make it 45-10 with 12:30 remaining.

—Field Level Media