No. 22 Boise State rallies past Wyoming in OT

EditorsNote: Adds photo

Nov 9, 2019; Boise, ID, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Chase Cord (10) during the first half against the Wyoming Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Sachse’s 28-yard field goal in overtime Saturday night gave No. 22 Boise State a come-from-behind, 20-17 Mountain West Conference win over Wyoming in Boise, Idaho.

The Broncos (8-1, 5-0) maintained a one-game lead in the conference’s Mountain Division over Utah State and idle Air Force. The Cowboys (6-3, 3-2) fell two games off the pace and dropped to 1-13 all-time against Boise State.

Wyoming had a chance to force a second overtime, but Cooper Rothe’s 37-yard field-goal try slid wide right to end the game.

Chase Cord completed 19 of 30 passes for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Broncos. The backup quarterback was making his second start of the season in place of freshman Hank Bachmeier (hip/shoulder).

Cowboys backup quarterback Tyler Vander Waal hit on 15 of 23 passes for 160 yards in place of injured starter Sean Chambers (knee), who is out for the season. Running back Xazavian Valladay carried most of the load offensively for Wyoming with 124 yards on 37 carries, including a 21-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter that gave the Cowboys a 17-10 lead.

Boise State tied the game with 5:37 remaining when Khalil Shakir scored on a 5-yard jet sweep to the left side, reaching the ball inside the pylon as he was going out of bounds, to finish a 10-play, 57-yard drive.

Boise State initiated scoring at the 2:05 mark of the first quarter when Cord polished off a 12-play, 92-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Akilian Butler.

Wyoming responded with 10 second-quarter points. Vander Waal equalized on a 3-yard scoring jaunt 4:57 before the half, and Rothe gave the Cowboys a 10-7 edge at the break by converting a 39-yard field goal with one second remaining.

The Broncos tied the score at 10 when Sachse connected on a 40-yard field goal with 9:18 left in the third quarter. A replay review helped them get back on the board, as a George Holani fumble and subsequent long return by Wyoming was overturned after it was proven that Holani was down by contact.

—Field Level Media