Boston College clobbers Florida State

Freshman AJ Dillon ran for 149 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Anthony Brown threw for one touchdown and ran for another, leading Boston College to its third straight victory, a 35-3 home rout of Florida State on Friday night on the Eagles’ home field.

The victory, BC’s first over FSU since 2009, came in the fourth annual Welles Crowther game, played in honor of the former Boston College lacrosse player who saved many lives at the expense of his own at the World Trade Center Sept. 11, 2001.

Given a red bandana by his father when he was just 6, Crowther, who became an equities trader, always had one with him -- and those people were saved by the unknown man with a red bandana.

Players and fans wore red bandanas for the game -- and the Eagles, 4-point underdogs, responded by demolishing struggling FSU to end the program’s seven-game losing streak against that powerful program.

The Seminoles fell to 2-5 (2-4 ACC) for the first time since 1976 -- Bobby Bowden’s first year as its coach. The loss further placed Florida State’s 35-year bowl streak very much in doubt.

Fans stormed the field at the end of the game.

BC (5-4, 3-3) has scored 121 points in reeling off road wins at Louisville and Virginia before this home victory.

It had been since 2013 that the Eagles had even led Florida State in a football game, but BC never trailed to move within one victory of bowl eligibility.

The Eagles shut down the FSU offense without star defensive end Harold Landry, who was out with an ankle injury. The Seminoles gained just 21 yards and earned 10 first downs.

Former quarterback Jeff Smith threw his second touchdown pass of the season, a 34-yard flea flicker to Kobay White. Tim Sweeney caught Brown’s touchdown pass and backup quarterback Darius Wade scored on a sneak while Brown was briefly out of the game because of a recurring right shoulder injury.

Brown was just 6 of 20 for 54 yards passing, while Florida State freshman quarterback James Blackman was 11 of 26 for 102 yards and an interception.

BC has its first three-game ACC winning streak since 2013.