Preview: Florida State at Boston College

Florida State entered the season ranked third in the country while Boston College was picked to finish near the bottom of the ACC. Incredibly, the Seminoles and the host Eagles are tied in the Atlantic Division standings entering their Friday night tilt in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Boston College has surprised the league with back-to-back road wins over Louisville and Virginia, slamming the Cavaliers 41-10 behind the best game of the season for redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Brown. “We have scored 40 points in the back-to-back games, first time they have ever done that in the history of Boston College,” coach Steve Addazio told reporters this week. “Either Big East or ACC and first time in ACC since we have been in we have had two back-to-back over five hundred yards of offense. I think that helps you and it builds confidence.” The Seminoles gave up nearly 500 yards (449) in a 31-28 loss to Louisville last week. They’ve already matched the highest single-season loss total under coach Jimbo Fisher, who is in his eighth year at the helm.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Florida State -3

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (2-4, 2-3 ACC): The Seminoles took another big hit last week with the loss of junior running back Jacques Patrick (knee), likely for the rest of the season. Patrick’s 434 rushing yards trailed only freshman Cam Akers (454), who will assume a greater role along with sophomore Amir Rasul (26 yards on seven carries). “All he says is, ‘Yes sir, no sir,’ and goes 100 miles an hour,” Fisher told reporters of Rasul. “He’s a really good player.”

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (4-4, 2-3): Brown had completed just 46.9 percent of his passes over his previous four games before hitting on 19-of-24 for a season-high three touchdowns against Virginia. That took a little pressure off fellow freshman AJ Dillon, who ran 39 times for 272 yards in the previous week at Louisville and gained 89 more versus the Cavaliers to raise his season total to 694, third in the ACC. Kobay White, also a freshman, leads the Eagles in receptions (24) and receiving yards (313) after hauling in a 76-yard score last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Seminoles QB James Blackman has five TD passes and six interceptions in a three-game stretch.

2. Eagles TE Tommy Sweeney has eight catches for 112 yards and two scores over the last two contests.

3. Florida State is 7-0 against Boston College under Fisher, including a 45-7 rout at home last season.

PREDICTION: Florida State 31, Boston College 30