Iowa outlasts BC in chilly Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK -- Drake Kulick scored the tiebreaking touchdown on a 1-yard run with 3:09 remaining in the fourth quarter as Iowa beat Boston College 27-20 in the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday at frigid Yankee Stadium.

The eighth edition of the game was played in conditions suited for the Ice Bowl. The temperature at kickoff was 23 degrees with a wind-chill factor of 12 degrees.

The lead changed five times as both teams focused on generating an effective ground game. Iowa produced the final lead change when Kulick barreled his way up the middle for his second career touchdown.

The senior fullback’s decisive score was set up by a 27-yard gain by running back Akrum Wadley, who finished with 88 rushing yards and 283 all-purpose yards.

After taking the lead, Iowa (8-5) clinched its first win in a bowl game since 2010 when Boston College’s Darius Wade overthrew Jeff Smith along the sideline as time expired.

Iowa’s Nate Stanley completed 8 of 15 passes for 99 yards, connecting with Noah Fant on a first-half touchdown. Miguel Recinos added a pair of field goals for the Hawkeyes.

Wade finished 16 of 27 for 208 yards while AJ Dillon ran for 157 yards and a score for Boston College (7-6). Tommy Sweeney caught seven passes for 137 yards and a touchdown, and Colton Lichtenberg kicked two field goals for the Eagles, who gave up 10 points off three turnovers.

Boston College took a 7-3 lead after the opening quarter when Dillon barreled in from 4 yards out with five seconds remaining. Dillon’s TD occurred five plays after the Eagles gained 12 yards on a fourth-and-8.

Wadley returned the ensuing kickoff 72 yards and the Hawkeyes took a 10-7 lead an 8-yard pass to Fant less than two minutes into the second. The Eagles regained the lead at 14-10 on a 39-yard pass to Sweeney about four minutes later, and took a 17-10 lead on a 30-yard field goal by Lichtenberg with 1:29 remaining in the half.

Iowa tied the game at 17 midway through the third quarter when Wadley rushed to the left side from 5 yards out. The Hawkeyes settled for a 38-yard field goal by Recinos with 11:32 left in the fourth moments after T.J. Hockenson dropped a potential TD pass, but Boston College tied at 20 nearly 3 1/2 minutes later on a 24-yard field goal by Lichtenberg.

NOTES: The Eagles’ roster contains 24 players from New York and New Jersey. ... Iowa RB Akrum Wadley finished his college career by getting a touchdown in a third straight game for the fourth time with the school. ... Boston College DE Harold Landry did not play due to an ankle injury. He also missed the final four games of the regular season after recording five sacks.