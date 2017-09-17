Northwestern rolls over Bowling Green

Northwestern broke away from an early 7-7 tie with 42 unanswered points on the way to a 49-7 nonconference college football victory over Bowling Green on Saturday at Ryan Field.

Running back Justin Jackson scored on three short runs while quarterback Clayton Thorson had two touchdown passes as the Wildcats (2-1) bounced back from last week’s 41-17 loss at Duke.

Running back Josh Cleveland had the lone score for Bowling Green (0-3). He capped a nine-play, 81-yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown run between Northwestern scores in the opening quarter.

The host Wildcats opened scoring on Jackson’s 5-yard run at the 6:49 mark of the first. Thorson found wide receiver Bennett Skowronek for a 58-yard touchdown strike late in the period for a 14-7 lead.

Thorson and Skowronek hooked up for an 18-yard touchdown early in the second quarter while Jackson had a 2-yard run and Jesse Brown scored on a 14-yard run as the Wildcats led 35-7 halftime lead.

After a scoreless third quarter, Jackson had a 2-yard touchdown plunge and Brown added an 8-yard run to close scoring.

Jackson rushed 18 times for 121 yards while Thorson was 23-of-30 for 370 passing yards and two touchdowns. Skowronek had three catches for 86 yards and two scores while Garrett Dickerson topped Northwestern with nine grabs for 150 yards.

Quarterback James Morgan was 15-of-26 for 166 yards to pace Bowling Green.

Bowling Green travels to Middle Tennessee next Saturday for a nonconference game while Northwestern has an off week before opening Big Ten play on Sept. 30 at Wisconsin.