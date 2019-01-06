Buffalo QB Jackson declares for NFL draft

FILE PHOTO - Dec 22, 2018; Mobile, AL, United States; Buffalo Bulls quarterback Tyree Jackson (3) looks to pass against the Troy Trojans during the second quarter in the 2018 Dollar General Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson announced Sunday that he is bypassing his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Jackson revealed his decision on his Instagram account.

“Since I was 5 years old, it has always been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL,” Jackson wrote. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I plan on embracing the challenge.”

Jackson passed for 3,131 yards and 28 touchdowns this past season. He was intercepted 12 times and also rushed for seven scores as the Bulls (10-4) set a school record for victories.

The 28 touchdown passes fell one shy of the school record set by Joe Licata in 2014.

Jackson initially planned to seek another school to play at in 2019 as he placed his name into the NCAA transfer portal shortly after a season that ended with a 42-32 loss to Troy in the Dollar General Bowl.

“Tyree and I have communicated throughout the process,” Buffalo coach Lance Leipold said in a statement. “As I previously stated, we support Tyree and always want what is best for him. Though we are disappointed he will not return for his fifth season in our program, we are proud of Tyree for earning his degree and happy and excited for him and his family as he enters this next chapter.”

Overall, Jackson passed for 6,999 yards and 49 touchdowns against 24 interceptions in 32 games for the Bulls.

—Field Level Media