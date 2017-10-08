FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Western Michigan beats Buffalo in 7 OTs; teams set FBS points mark
October 8, 2017 / 7:43 AM / 12 days ago

Western Michigan beats Buffalo in 7 OTs; teams set FBS points mark

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Western Michigan beats Buffalo in 7 OTs; teams set FBS points mark

Western Michigan and Buffalo played to a record-tying seven overtimes with a record-breaking 139 total points in the Broncos’ 71-68 win on Saturday.

Jarvion Franklin’s 12-yard touchdown run gave Western Michigan the victory in the Mid-American Conference game at Buffalo.

Buffalo converted on a 25-yard field goal before the Broncos (4-2, 2-0 MAC) scored in just four plays in the seventh overtime.

It was the fourth game in FBS history to go into seven overtimes. The Syracuse-Pittsburgh game last year on Nov. 26, 2016, had a total of 137 points.

The Bulls (3-3, 1-1) set the FBS record for the most points in a losing effort.

Buffalo’s Adam Mitcheson made a 34-yard field goal to tie the game at 31 with 34 seconds left in regulation. Western Michigan’s Josh Grant attempted a 52-yarder as time expired but Jarrett Franklin blocked it.

Grant also missed a 29-yard attempt that would have been a game winner in the third overtime.

Jon Wassink threw for five touchdowns and Franklin ran for 176 yards and three scores for Western Michigan. Drew Anderson threw for 597 yards, a Buffalo record, with seven touchdown passes and a touchdown run.

