Romney helps BYU sink No. 14 Boise State

Baylor Romney threw two touchdown passes to Matt Bushman in his first career start as BYU delivered an impressive 28-25 upset of No. 14 Boise State on Saturday night in a nonconference affair at Provo, Utah.

Oct 19, 2019; Provo, UT, USA; Boise State Broncos wide receiver CT Thomas (6) scores a touchdown against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gabe Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

Lopini Katoa and Sione Finau rushed for touchdowns as the Cougars (3-4) snapped a two-game slide. Finau had 89 yards on 11 carries.

Romney completed 15 of 26 passes for 221 yards while starting in place of Jaren Hall (concussion). Bushman caught five passes for 101 yards, including scores of 27 and 39 yards.

Boise State’s Chase Cord made his first career start in place of Hank Bachmeier (hip) and was 18-of-31 passing for 185 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. George Holani rushed for 97 yards on 20 carries for the Broncos (6-1).

The Cougars took control with three third-quarter touchdowns to open an 18-point advantage.

The first came when Finau received an option pitch and found a big hole up the middle, racing 46 yards to give BYU a 14-10 lead with 13:03 left in the third quarter.

The Cougars faced fourth-and-inches from the Boise State 27-yard line more than eight minutes later when Romney faked a fumbled snap, and Bushman broke downfield. The tight end was wide open and hauled in the pass for the easy touchdown to increase the lead to 11.

BYU again pulled a trick out of the playbook on its next possession, as a play began with a handoff, a flip to a wide receiver reverse and then a toss back to Romney. Bushman was again open downfield, making the catch and completing the 39-yard scoring play to make it 28-10 with 3:10 remaining in the third quarter.

The Broncos rallied with 15 consecutive points, the first eight coming with 12:42 left when Cord threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Octavius Evans and a two-point conversion throw to Garrett Collingham. Later, Cord tossed a 5-yard scoring pass to Akilian Butler with 3:17 remaining.

BYU gambled on fourth-and-a-foot from its own 34 with 2:17 left, and Romney dove ahead for the first down. The Cougars then ran out the clock.

Boise State led 10-7 at halftime but struggled offensively after its game-opening drive.

The Broncos traveled 70 yards on nine plays on that excursion, with CT Thomas taking an end-around handoff and navigating 12 yards for the score.

The Cougars knotted the score when Katoa recorded a 4-yard touchdown run with 3:34 left in the quarter to cap a 16-play, 78-yard drive.

Boise State took the lead into the locker room when Eric Sachse booted a 38-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in the half.

