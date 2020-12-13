No. 18 BYU rebounds in victory vs. San Diego State

EditorsNote: Updates stats throughout, other tweaks

Zach Wilson passed for 310 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 18 BYU to a 28-14 victory over San Diego State in a nonconference game on Saturday night at Provo, Utah.

Wilson completed 25 of 34 passes as the Cougars (10-1) reached double digits in victories for the first time since 2011. Isaac Rex caught two touchdown passes, Dax Milne had seven receptions for 87 yards and a score, Neil Pau’u caught eight passes for a career-high 117 yards, and Lopini Katoa rushed for 83 yards.

Jordon Brookshire completed 21 of 31 passes for 230 yards, one touchdown and one interception for San Diego State (4-4). Kaegun Williams rushed for a career-best 92 yards and scored a touchdown, but he also lost a pivotal fumble, while Elijah Kothe caught a touchdown pass for the Aztecs.

San Diego State outgained the Cougars 399-384 and controlled the ball for 37:01 but still dropped to 2-17 all-time at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The Aztecs trailed by three points at halftime and began the third quarter by quickly reaching the Cougars’ 10-yard line. But Kavika Fonua forced Williams to fumble and teammate Seleti Fevaleaki recovered at the 8 with 12:35 left in the stanza.

Wilson then guided BYU on a 13-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Jake Oldroyd’s 29-yard field goal to make it 20-14 with 5:47 remaining in the quarter.

The Cougars tacked on to the lead when Rex made his 10th touchdown catch of the season, this one an acrobatic 20-yard grab with 10:53 left in the game. Wilson followed with a two-point conversion throw to Katoa to stretch the lead to 14.

The Aztecs attempted to get back in the game with a 15-play, 72-yard drive that wiped 8:02 off the clock. But Brookshire slipped on the slick surface for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to turn the ball over to the Cougars with 2:51 left.

Wilson threw two first-half touchdown passes as BYU held a 17-14 halftime lead.

Wilson tossed a 5-yard scoring pass to Milne to cap the Cougars’ first possession. San Diego State forged ahead with 14 straight first-quarter points on Williams’ 25-yard touchdown run and Brookshire’s 15-yard pass to Kothe.

BYU knotted the score at 14 on Wilson’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Rex with 8:34 left in the half. Oldroyd booted a 50-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cougars the three-point edge.

--Field Level Media