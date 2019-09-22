Eason's 3 TD passes lead No. 22 Washington over BYU

EditorsNote: corrects Wilson pass attempts to 42; removes second reference to Aaron Fuller

Jacob Eason completed 24 of 28 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns as No. 22 Washington passed its first road test of the season, defeating BYU 45-19 Saturday afternoon in a nonconference game in Provo, Utah.

The Huskies (3-1) were without leading rusher Salvon Ahmed, who didn’t make the trip because of a lower leg injury.

Sean McGrew and Richard Newton split the carries in Ahmed’s absence, with McGrew rushing for a game-high 103 yards on 18 attempts and Newton adding 80 yards and a touchdown on 16 rushes.

BYU (2-2), which upset the Pac-12’s Southern California in overtime last week, was led by Zach Wilson, who completed 26 of 42 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown.

The Cougars managed just 79 rushing yards.

Eason was 9 of 10 for 99 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter, when the Huskies built a 21-3 lead.

He scrambled and found a wide-open Newton in the back corner of the end zone with a 17-yard pass on Washington’s first drive.

After BYU responded with Jake Oldroyd’s 43-yard field goal, Eason marched the Huskies to another touchdown, hitting Aaron Fuller with a 17-yard strike that made it just over a leaping linebacker and between two defensive backs with 3:50 to go in the first quarter.

Washington’s third score came on a 69-yard fumble recovery by linebacker Brandon Wellington with 2:17 left in the first quarter.

Peyton Henry’s 30-yard field goal with 11 minutes left in the second quarter gave the Huskies a 24-3 lead.

BYU closed the half with a 1-yard touchdown run by Emmanuel Esukpa and a 54-yard field goal by Oldroyd to trim the deficit to 24-9.

The Cougars fumbled on their first possession of the second half. Three plays later, Eason hit Andre Baccellia with a 35-yard touchdown pass with 12:28 showing.

BYU went three-and-out on its next drive and Fuller returned the ensuing punt 88 yards for a touchdown to make it 38-12 with 10:37 remaining in the third quarter.

Newton rushed for a 3-yard score to extend the lead before BYU’s Matt Bushman caught a 7-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the third quarter to make it 45-19.

