BYU blasts WMU in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Zach Wilson completed all 18 of his passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns Friday as BYU rolled to a 49-18 victory over Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise.

Dylan Collie caught six passes for 124 yards and two touchdown for BYU (7-6). Riley Burt gained 110 yards and scored a touchdown on 13 carries.

Jamauri Bogan gained 62 yards on 13 carries and scored a touchdown for Western Michigan (7-6). Kaleb Eleby completed 20 of 36 passes for 175 yards and an interception for the Broncos. He also had a rushing touchdown.

BYU gained 490 total yards compared to 313 for Western Michigan.

Wilson, a freshman, came into the game with eight touchdown passes after gaining the starting job in midseason. He completed 62.2 percent of this throws during the regular season.

The Cougars took control by scoring 28 third-quarter points for a 35-10 lead.

Wilson’s 48-yard pass to Neil Pau’u set up an 8-yard scoring toss to Collie on BYU’s first possession of the half.

Burt cut through the middle on a 37-yard scoring run for the Cougars’ next touchdown.

Wilson’s 14th consecutive completion resulted on a 70-yard touchdown to Aleva Hifo.

Eleby was intercepted by Austin Lee on the Broncos’ ensuing possession, and Lee returned it to the Western Michigan 32. Three plays later, Dayan Ghanwoloku jumped over the pile on a 1-yard rushing score.

The Cougars increased their lead to 32 with 11:38 remaining in the game when Wilson connected with Dax Milne on a 5-yard touchdown.

Eleby ended BYU’s string of 42 consecutive points with a 1-yard scoring run.

Western Michigan led 10-7 at halftime.

BYU struck first in the opening quarter when Wilson hooked up with Collie on a 26-yard scoring pass.

The Broncos tied it in the second quarter when Bogan scored on a fourth-and-3 situation from 33 yards away.

Gavin Peddie’s 37-yard field goal in the final minute of the half put Western Michigan in front.

