Herbert, Dye lead No. 19 Oregon past No. 24 Cal

Junior quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns as No. 19 Oregon defeated No. 24 California 42-24 Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif.

Herbert completed 16 of 22 passes, and Dillon Mitchell had seven catches for 105 yards and a score. Travis Dye ran 20 times for 115 yards and a touchdown, while CJ Verdell had 106 yards on nine carries.

California quarterback Brandon McIlwain completed 11 of 21 passes for 128 yards and a score while running 15 times for 123 yards and a touchdown. Patrick Laird had 18 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Oregon (4-1) improved to 1-1 in the Pac-12, while Cal (3-1) lost its first conference game.

The Ducks rebounded from a 38-31 loss at home against Stanford last week. Oregon beat a ranked opponent for the first time since upsetting then-No. 12 Utah 30-28 on Nov. 19, 2016.

Cal led 10-7 after McIlwain ran 28 yards for a touchdown with 9:32 left in the second quarter.

Oregon scored three touchdowns to close out the first half with a 27-10 lead.

Dye scored on a 45-yard run before Herbert threw a 36-yard scoring pass to Mitchell. Cal drove into Oregon territory late in the half, but McIlwain fumbled, and La’Mar Winston Jr. scored on a 61-yard return.

After Verdell ran 74 yards on Oregon’s first offensive play of the second half, Cyrus Habibi-Likio scored on a 1-yard run to extend the Ducks’ lead to 35-10.

Laird scored on a 10-yard run for Cal, and Jordan Duncan caught a 1-yard scoring pass from McIlwain to get the Golden Bears within 35-24 with 4:31 left to play.

Oregon senior Ugochukwu Amadi capped the game with a 32-yard interception return for a score.

After Cal got the ball back, McIlwain was once again picked off, this time by Jevon Holland to seal the game.

Cal opened the contest with a 25-yard field goal by Greg Thomas. Oregon followed with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to Kano Dillon.

