California picks off four passes in win over North Carolina

California’s defense set the tone as the Bears defeated North Carolina 24-17 in the season opener Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif.

Running back Patrick Laird scored on a rush and a reception. He finished with 95 rushing yards on 29 carries.

California gave up only 38 yards of total offense in the first half. North Carolina didn’t pick up a first down until almost 24 minutes elapsed.

It was a miserable outing for North Carolina quarterback Nathan Elliott, who was 15 of 35 for 137 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions.

Linebacker Cameron Goode returned Elliott’s second pickoff 38 yards for a touchdown as the Bears built a 14-0 lead. Greg Thomas’ 35-yard field goal created a 17-0 halftime ledge.

In the first half, Elliott was 5-for-14 with three interceptions.

Laird’s 3-yard run opened the scoring with 2:40 remaining in the first quarter. That situation was set up after Jaylinn Hawkins intercepted Elliott and returned it 10 yards to the North Carolina 23-yard line.

Elliott drew the start after the other candidate for that role, Chazz Surratt, was one of the 13 players suspended last month as part of penalties handed out for the selling of school-issued footwear. The Tar Heels were 2-1 with Elliott as a starter last November.

Freeman Jones kicked a 43-yard field goal in the third quarter for North Carolina’s first points.

The Bears responded with a drive, with Laird grabbing freshman Chase Garbers’ third-down pass and scoring on a 4-yard play.

North Carolina got into the end zone with 6:31 remaining on Anthony Ratliff-Williams’ 3-yard run. Elliott threw for 14 yards to Ratliff-Williams for another score with 1:13 left.

North Carolina recovered an onside kick, but the play was wiped out because of a penalty. The Bears secured the ball on the re-kick and never gave up possession.

The teams met for the first time in last year’s opener, with California winning in Chapel Hill, N.C.

