Cal clamps down on No. 15 Washington in 12-10 win

Evan Weaver returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown as California upset No. 15 Washington 12-10 in a Pacific-12 Conference game Saturday afternoon in Berkeley, Calif.

The Golden Bears (5-3 overall, 2-3 Pac-12 North) got two field goals from Greg Thomas and limited the Huskies (6-3, 4-2) to 250 yards of total offense.

Patrick Laird rushed 22 times for 83 yards for Cal, and Chase Garbers completed 16 of 23 passes for 153 yards.

Weaver’s interception came after Washington coach Chris Petersen pulled fourth-year starter Jake Browning when the Huskies got the ball with 1:56 remaining in the third quarter.

Redshirt freshman Jake Haener, whose only previous appearance came in mop-up duty in an early season rout of North Dakota, replaced Browning. After misfiring on his first pass, Haener tried to throw over the middle on third-and-8 from the Washington 25-yard line.

Weaver, a junior linebacker from Spokane, Washington, stepped in front of receiver Andre Baccellia, picked off the ball and went down the left sideline, diving with the ball in his outstretched hand to reach the pylon with one second left in the quarter.

Haener also led the Huskies on their first drive of the fourth quarter before Browning returned.

Browning, who holds most of the school’s career passing records, was 11 of 21 for 148 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Browning led a drive that culminated in Peyton Henry’s 26-yard field goal with 4:51 remaining to make it 12-10, but the Bears were able to run out the clock.

After forcing Cal to go three-and-out on the first possession of the game, Washington marched 64 yards in 14 plays, with Browning throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ty Jones.

That was it for the scoring for the Huskies in the first half.

Thomas kicked a 23-yard field goal in the first quarter and a 35-yarder in the second to pull the Bears within 7-6.

Cal had a chance to take the lead at halftime, but Thomas missed a 41-yard attempt as time expired in the second quarter.

Washington’s career rushing leader, Myles Gaskin, missed his second consecutive game with a shoulder injury.

