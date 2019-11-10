Modster piles up scores as Cal rips Washington State

Quarterback Devon Modster passed for three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth, and the Cal defense held Washington State to its second-lowest point total of the season in a 33-20 win Saturday in Berkeley, Calif.

November 9, 2019; Berkeley, CA, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Devon Modster (6) passes the football against the Washington State Cougars during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden Bears (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12 Conference), who began the season 4-0, registered their first win since Sept. 21, and the 33 points were their most all season.

Cal struggled offensively in the weeks since quarterback Chase Garbers was sidelined for the year with a shoulder injury.

But Modster played his best game, going 16-of-24 passing for 230 yards and delivering two timely scores in the latter half of the fourth quarter.

The first was a mid-range find of wide receiver Makai Polk, who found a seam in the Washington State defense and burst up field. A few cutbacks and 52 yards later, he found the end zone. It was the last of Modster’s passing touchdowns, the others going to tight end Gavin Reinwald from 9 yards out in the second quarter and a 13-yard connection with running back Christopher Brown in the third quarter.

Brown got the game’s scoring going with 27-yard touchdown rush 45 seconds into the game. That play led directly to Washington State’s first points, as the Cougars blocked the ensuing PAT and ran it back for two points.

Washington State (4-5, 1-5) did not see the end zone again in any capacity until quarterback Anthony Gordon threw a 17-yard touchdown to wide receiver Brandon Arconado in the last minute of the first half, The two-point try failed, and the Golden Bears led 13-11 at the half.

Gordon threw a second touchdown for 1 yard to Renard Bell in the final seconds, but the outcome was well in hand by then.

That’s because a possession earlier, facing fourth-and-3, Modster improvised under pressure and rushed up the middle for a 13-yard score that put Cal ahead 33-14.

Gordon threw for 407 yards on 45-of-58 passing. Arcanado caught 12 passes for 130 yards, and Easop Winston Jr. had 113 yards on nine catches.

Washington State could muster no running game against Cal’s defense, totaling 16 yards on 14 carries.

